Customers
Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR
Austin Spires
Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform
Austin Spires, Will Stewart
Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.CustomersDevOps
The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025
Austin Spires, Jenn Turner
Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024.Culture+ 2 more
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Austin Spires, Wesley Hales
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.Edge network+ 3 more
A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel
Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang
Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates.Customers+ 2 more
Be among the first to try the greatest KV Store ever made
Dennis Martensson, Bryan Hackett
Discover a new level of speed with our data storage solution that outperforms traditional KV stores. Build something amazing today!Compute+ 3 more
When it comes to delivering the first byte, nobody can beat Fastly
Lucas Olslund
Fastly is 29% faster than edgio when it comes to delivering the first byte. It’s representative of overall gains in LCP and performance.Company news+ 3 more
Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data
Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh
The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.Customers+ 3 more
Meet the new Fastly Control Panel
Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek
We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience.Company news+ 3 more
Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly
Hannah Aubry
Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.Performance+ 2 more
Better ecommerce experiences built on Fastly
Ashley Hurwitz
As an ecommerce business, your customers expect secure, speedy, and seamless shopping experiences. Learn how Fastly can help you with these customer stories.Customers+ 3 more
Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Owen Kirshner
Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF).Security+ 2 more
Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure.
Lakshmi Sharma
Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too).Company news+ 6 more
Creating a Better Security Operations Center (SOC) by Putting the Customer First
Julie Rockett
Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC), which helps keep customers secure from cyber threats.SecurityCustomers
Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process
John Agger
2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 2018 Fastly has been actively involved in delivering the live Super Bowl stream from broadcasters to millions of online viewers around the globe.Streaming+ 5 more
Top 8 Ways We Support Our Next-Gen WAF Customers
Liam Mayron, Daniel Hampton
From user experience and thorough documentation to a dedicated research team, Fastly is committed to providing high-quality support to our customers.Security+ 2 more
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.Customers+ 2 more
The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute
Oliver Barnwell
Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post.Customers+ 2 more
Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly
Brock Norvell
Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.Customers+ 2 more