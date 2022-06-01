Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. March 13, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform Austin Spires, Will Stewart Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals. January 30, 2025 Customers DevOps

The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025 Austin Spires, Jenn Turner Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024. January 24, 2025 Culture + 2 more

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. December 17, 2024 Compute + 4 more

Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks Austin Spires, Wesley Hales Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution. June 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates. May 27, 2024 Customers + 2 more

Be among the first to try the greatest KV Store ever made Dennis Martensson, Bryan Hackett Discover a new level of speed with our data storage solution that outperforms traditional KV stores. Build something amazing today! March 26, 2024 Compute + 3 more

When it comes to delivering the first byte, nobody can beat Fastly Lucas Olslund Fastly is 29% faster than edgio when it comes to delivering the first byte. It’s representative of overall gains in LCP and performance. December 08, 2023 Company news + 3 more

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards. December 04, 2023 Customers + 3 more

Meet the new Fastly Control Panel Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience. November 15, 2023 Company news + 3 more

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly Hannah Aubry Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly. October 30, 2023 Performance + 2 more

Better ecommerce experiences built on Fastly Ashley Hurwitz As an ecommerce business, your customers expect secure, speedy, and seamless shopping experiences. Learn how Fastly can help you with these customer stories. October 06, 2023 Customers + 3 more

Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework Owen Kirshner Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF). August 29, 2023 Security + 2 more

Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure. Lakshmi Sharma Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too). August 23, 2023 Company news + 6 more

Creating a Better Security Operations Center (SOC) by Putting the Customer First Julie Rockett Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC), which helps keep customers secure from cyber threats. March 27, 2023 Security Customers

Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process John Agger 2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 2018 Fastly has been actively involved in delivering the live Super Bowl stream from broadcasters to millions of online viewers around the globe. February 13, 2023 Streaming + 5 more

Top 8 Ways We Support Our Next-Gen WAF Customers Liam Mayron, Daniel Hampton From user experience and thorough documentation to a dedicated research team, Fastly is committed to providing high-quality support to our customers. October 13, 2022 Security + 2 more

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. July 14, 2022 Customers + 2 more

The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute Oliver Barnwell Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post. June 01, 2022 Customers + 2 more