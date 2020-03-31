Fastly expands logging endpoints

We are committed to empowering developers with the tools and integrations for them to work the way they want. To that end, we have extended support for even more logging endpoints .

First, Elasticsearch, which we started supporting in Limited Availability in October, is now in General Availability. A distributed, REST-based engine, Elasticsearch performs many types of searches — from structured and unstructured, to geo and metric — in a customizable way. We also added two additional capabilities for Elasticsearch, based on customer requests during LA:

Pipeline support : Pipeline support allows the Elasticsearch ingest pipeline to pre-process documents before the actual indexing takes place. For example, a pipeline might have one process that removes a field from a document, followed by another process that then renames a field.

Index strftime interpolated variables support: Customers can now add date variables to the index name, making it easy to separate an index namespace based on date. For example, 2020-02-01-production-logs or 2020-01-error-logs.

We also now support three additional endpoints in Limited Availability. To enable any of these Limited Availability endpoints, contact support@fastly.com .

New Relic Logs offers a fast, scalable log management platform that allows you to connect your log data with the rest of your New Relic data.

Google Pub/Sub allows for secure message exchange between independently written Cloud applications, among other things .

HTTPS allows logs sent to any HTTPS endpoint you own that accepts data enclosed in the body of the request message.