Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly

We are committed to expanding support for logging endpoints because it helps you clever customers do some pretty amazing things.

Real-time logging helps Infura understand what’s happening with massive amounts of traffic . The Guardian leverages log streaming to identify issues that may crop up after deploying changes . Foursquare improves troubleshooting by determining what data to stream with logs.

Now, support for six additional endpoints will help you do even more. As developers who like to experiment with big data — just like you — we are particularly excited that Fastly now supports Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.

Apache Kafka is a high-throughput, low-latency platform that handles real-time data feeds. A distributed, REST-based engine, Elasticsearch performs many types of searches — from structured and unstructured, to geo and metric — in a customizable way. These endpoints are currently part of a Limited Availability release; to enable them, contact support@fastly.com .

Other updated integrations include SFTP , OpenStack , Cloud Files , and Log Shuttle , all now readily available to all customers.