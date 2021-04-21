Back to blog

  • 2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind

    Leigh Clancy

    We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 5 more
    An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

  • Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024

    Simon Wistow

    Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.

    Edge network
    + 3 more

  • Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration

    Namit Shivaram

    Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis.

    Observability
    Product

  • Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips

    Namit Shivaram

    Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.

    Observability
    Product

  • It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here

    Simon Wistow

    We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 7 more

  • Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly

    Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts

    On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 6 more

  • Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights

    Dom Fee, Dom Soegono

    Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package.

    Edge network
    + 2 more

  • Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta

    Namit Shivaram

    We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform.

    Product
    Observability
    An illustration of a browser window with a large magnifying glass over the left portion of the screen

  • Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade

    Dom Soegono, Delen Trance

    Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!

    Company news
    + 4 more

  • Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.

    Performance
    + 2 more

  • Enhanced Monitoring for Fastly's CA

    Jeff Fiser

    A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly.

    Product
    + 2 more

  • Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023

    Security
    + 2 more

  • OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute

    Katsuyuki Omuro

    Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL

    Andrew Betts

    We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end.  VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story.

    DevOps
    Observability

  • OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant

    Andrew Betts

    One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds.  But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place.  OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help.

    DevOps
    Observability

  • Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly

    Dom Soegono

    Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets.

    Product
    Observability

  • Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI

    Dom Fee

    Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability.

    Product
    + 2 more

  • Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector

    Dom Fee

    Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte, status code, and more.

    Product
    Observability

  • API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly

    Brendon Macaraeg

    New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset.

    Security
    Observability

  • Using Kinesis Data Streams

    Haley Lenner

    Fastly now offers logging support for Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, as well as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) functionality for S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints.

    Product
    Observability
