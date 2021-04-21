2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. December 18, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. November 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration Namit Shivaram Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis. November 14, 2024 Observability Product

Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips Namit Shivaram Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation. October 28, 2024 Observability Product

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 6 more

Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights Dom Fee, Dom Soegono Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package. June 03, 2024 Edge network + 2 more

Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta Namit Shivaram We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform. April 23, 2024 Product Observability

Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade Dom Soegono, Delen Trance Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more! January 22, 2024 Company news + 4 more

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly Hannah Aubry Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly. October 30, 2023 Performance + 2 more

Enhanced Monitoring for Fastly's CA Jeff Fiser A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly. September 29, 2023 Product + 2 more

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 August 03, 2023 Security + 2 more

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application. July 21, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL Andrew Betts We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end. VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story. July 11, 2022 DevOps Observability

OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant Andrew Betts One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds. But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place. OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help. June 23, 2022 DevOps Observability

Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly Dom Soegono Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets. January 28, 2022 Product Observability

Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI Dom Fee Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability. December 15, 2021 Product + 2 more

Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector Dom Fee Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte, status code, and more. July 01, 2021 Product Observability

API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly Brendon Macaraeg New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset. May 03, 2021 Security Observability