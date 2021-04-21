Observability
2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind
Leigh Clancy
We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Simon Wistow
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.Edge network+ 3 more
Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration
Namit Shivaram
Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis.ObservabilityProduct
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips
Namit Shivaram
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.ObservabilityProduct
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.CDN & Delivery+ 6 more
Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights
Dom Fee, Dom Soegono
Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package.Edge network+ 2 more
Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta
Namit Shivaram
We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform.ProductObservability
Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade
Dom Soegono, Delen Trance
Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!Company news+ 4 more
Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly
Hannah Aubry
Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.Performance+ 2 more
Enhanced Monitoring for Fastly's CA
Jeff Fiser
A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly.Product+ 2 more
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023Security+ 2 more
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Katsuyuki Omuro
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.DevOps+ 3 more
OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL
Andrew Betts
We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end. VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story.DevOpsObservability
OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant
Andrew Betts
One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds. But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place. OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help.DevOpsObservability
Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly
Dom Soegono
Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets.ProductObservability
Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI
Dom Fee
Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability.Product+ 2 more
Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector
Dom Fee
Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte, status code, and more.ProductObservability
API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly
Brendon Macaraeg
New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset.SecurityObservability
Using Kinesis Data Streams
Haley Lenner
Fastly now offers logging support for Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, as well as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) functionality for S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints.ProductObservability