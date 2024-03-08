Company news
-
The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions
David King
Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details.SecurityCompany news
-
Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate
Shelly Kolvitz
Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!Platform+ 3 more
-
Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™
Lorraine Bellon
We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.SecurityCompany news
-
Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES
James Nguyen, Daniel Corbett
Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.SecurityCompany news
-
Fastly Named to Newsweek Excellence Index 2025
Puja Jaspal
Fastly's inclusion in the 2025 Newsweek Excellence Index reflects our dedication to social responsibility and employee well-being, showcasing our commitment to excellence.Company newsCulture
-
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status
Mili Mathews
Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).Company newsProduct
-
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Simon Wistow
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.Edge network+ 3 more
-
OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
Austin Spires
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.DevOps+ 3 more
-
Building a better application DDoS solution
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.Security+ 2 more
-
5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC
Shelly Kolvitz
Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network.EventsCompany news
-
Bot Wars: How Bad Bots are Hurting Businesses
Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen
Discover insights from our survey of 500 IT and security leaders on how malicious bots impact businesses. Learn to safeguard your digital assets effectively.Security+ 2 more
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney
Shelly Kolvitz
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
-
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Anil Dash
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!Company news+ 4 more
-
Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.Security+ 3 more
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London
Shelly Kolvitz
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
-
Six years in a row: Fastly once again named Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP
Kim Ogletree
Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.SecurityCompany news
-
Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web
Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan
See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities.Security+ 2 more
-
Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF
Shelly Kolvitz
Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
-
Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards
Monique Barbanson
We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development!PrivacyCompany news