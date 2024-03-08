The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions David King Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details. April 10, 2025 Security Company news

Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate Shelly Kolvitz Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more! April 08, 2025 Platform + 3 more

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Lorraine Bellon We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025. March 20, 2025 Security Company news

Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES James Nguyen, Daniel Corbett Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams. January 15, 2025 Security Company news

Fastly Named to Newsweek Excellence Index 2025 Puja Jaspal Fastly's inclusion in the 2025 Newsweek Excellence Index reflects our dedication to social responsibility and employee well-being, showcasing our commitment to excellence. December 19, 2024 Company news Culture

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. December 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status Mili Mathews Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). November 19, 2024 Company news Product

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. November 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. October 24, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

Building a better application DDoS solution Liam Mayron, David King Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape. October 22, 2024 Security + 2 more

5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC Shelly Kolvitz Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network. September 16, 2024 Events Company news

Bot Wars: How Bad Bots are Hurting Businesses Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen Discover insights from our survey of 500 IT and security leaders on how malicious bots impact businesses. Learn to safeguard your digital assets effectively. August 27, 2024 Security + 2 more

5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney Shelly Kolvitz Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. August 05, 2024 Company news Events

Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event Anil Dash Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day! June 20, 2024 Company news + 4 more

Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome. June 06, 2024 Security + 3 more

5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London Shelly Kolvitz Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. May 08, 2024 Company news Events

Six years in a row: Fastly once again named Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP Kim Ogletree Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection. May 01, 2024 Security Company news

Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities. April 02, 2024 Security + 2 more

Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF Shelly Kolvitz Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. March 12, 2024 Company news Events