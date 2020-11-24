New logging endpoints: Kafka and Kinesis

We’re proud of our real-time logging capabilities. They provide complete visibility to help you make split-second decisions when needed and can help drive data-driven business decisions about your apps and services. We’re even prouder of what our partners and customers do with them though — like our recent post about how Adobe’s Project Helix is using them

Today, we’re excited to announce two new logging endpoints that we’re adding to our ever-growing list

Apache’s Kafka, a distributed streaming platform typically used for real-time data feeds, log aggregation, and stream processing, is now in general availability. We also added three new capabilities based on customer requests:

  • Log batch size configuration allows you to control the maximum bytes of a log batch.

  • Key-value pair parsing makes it easier for you to scale architecture by using the key to determine which partition the message gets appended.

  • Simple Authentication and Security Layer is a framework for authentication and data security in internet protocols that unlocks the ability to use our Kafka endpoint to send logs to Microsoft Azure Event Hubs.

Also, Amazon’s Kinesis Data Streams endpoint is now in limited availability, enabling you to capture gigabytes of data per second. You can then build Kinesis applications that continuously process this data, generate metrics, and power live dashboards. To enable this limited availability endpoint, contact support@fastly.com

We’ll continue to add new endpoints to serve your needs in building the modern trustworthy internet. Keep us posted on what works well or integrations you’d like to see.

Dom Fee
Senior Manager, Product Management
Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Dom Fee
Senior Manager, Product Management

Dom Fee leads Product for Observability at Fastly. Before joining Fastly, he was co-founder and product lead of ReSRC; the responsive image service Fastly acquired in 2015. When not working, he can be found cycling in the Yorkshire countryside, playing basketball with his kids, or sampling some of Leeds’ foodie hotspots.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024