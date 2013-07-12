(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Performance
March 5, 2014
API Caching, Part III
In this, our final API Caching installment, we're going to explore how to use Surrogate Keys to reduce the overall complexity of caching an API.
Ryan Richards
Performance
February 26, 2014
Building a Fast and Reliable Purging System
Bruce Spang
Product
Performance
February 4, 2014
How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Performance
Product
Edge network
January 22, 2014
API Caching, Part II
Ryan Richards
Performance
December 16, 2013
API Caching, Part I
The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database…
Ryan Richards
Performance
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
July 30, 2013
Surrogate Keys: Part 2
Devon O'Dell
Performance
Varnish
July 12, 2013
Surrogate Keys: Part 1
Here at Fastly HQ, we want websites to be fast. Caching is commonly used to speed up websites. However, caching rapidly changing and unpredictably updated content can be difficult. To make…
Tyler McMullen
Performance
