Recap of the Fastly Security Speaker Series

On February 25, we hosted 50+ security researchers and engineers from the Bay Area and beyond in our San Francisco office for the first event in the Fastly Security Speaker Series. This event brought together security engineers and researchers to examine new perspectives around important security topics.

If you’re not in the Bay Area, we'll be live-streaming the next event, and you can watch past events on the Fastly YouTube channel.

Secure Because Math: Challenges on Applying Machine Learning to Security
Alex Pinto, Chief Data Scientist of Niddel and lead of the MLSec Project

Program Synthesis in Reverse Engineering
Rolf Rolles, Möbius Strip Reverse Engineering

Check out our Twitter and our blog over the coming months for more opportunities to participate in upcoming Fastly security events.

Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer
Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer

Window Snyder is Fastly’s Chief Security Officer. She’s been a key contributor to the evolution of security in our connected world, formerly holding positions at Apple, Mozilla Corporation, and Microsoft. She is also the co-author of the book Threat Modeling.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024