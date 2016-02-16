Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer, Fastly
Window Snyder is Fastly’s Chief Security Officer. She’s been a key contributor to the evolution of security in our connected world, formerly holding positions at Apple, Mozilla Corporation, and Microsoft. She is also the co-author of the book Threat Modeling.
-
Videos from part 3 of our Security Speaker Series
Window Snyder
On October 26, we hosted an evening of drinks, snacks, and an excellent security discussion with the security research and engineering communities. Folks gathered at Bespoke Central Lounge in downtown San Francisco to hear from Alex Bazhaniuk, of Eclypsium, Inc., and Stephen Checkoway, of the University of Illinois. Watch the videos from their talks here.Security
-
Security Speaker Series, part 3
Window Snyder
We’re pleased to announce the next installment of our Security Speaker Series, which brings together researchers and engineers to share research, tools, and ideas. Join us for drinks, snacks, and a few hours of excellent security discussion on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6pm PT at Bespoke Central Lounge in downtown San Francisco. Speakers include Alex Bazhaniuk, of Eclypsium, Inc., and Stephen Checkoway, of the University of Illinois.Security
-
Recapping our second Fastly Security Speaker Series
Window Snyder
On May 25, we had over 50 security researchers and engineers from the Bay Area and beyond in our San Francisco office for our recurring Fastly Security Speaker Series. This event focused on hardware security, including how to detect firmware attacks, and how to execute hardware side-channel attacks.Security
-
Recap of the Fastly Security Speaker Series
Window Snyder
On February 25, we hosted 50+ security researchers and engineers from the Bay Area and beyond in our San Francisco office for the first event in the Fastly Security Speaker Series. This event brought together security engineers and researchers to examine new perspectives around important security topics.Security
-
Introducing Fastly Security Advisories
Window Snyder
Today we’re announcing Fastly Security Advisories. Fastly will publish these to address security concerns that either trigger customer interest or require customer action to address.Security
-
Introducing the Fastly Security Speaker Series
Window Snyder
Today we’re announcing the Fastly Security Speaker Series, an informal event for bringing together researchers and engineers to share research, tools, and ideas. Fastly will bring some of the most innovative and thoughtful security researchers to Fastly headquarters in San Francisco to share their work. Our first event is February 25th, and our first two speakers are Alex Pinto and Rolf Rolles.Security