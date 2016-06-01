Recapping our second Fastly Security Speaker Series

On May 25, we had over 50 security researchers and engineers from the Bay Area and beyond in our San Francisco office for Fastly’s recurring Security Speaker Series. Our goal with these events is to get the very best speakers to talk about a research topic close to them, especially those that are in a corner of the field we don’t get to hear as much about.

This event focused on hardware security, including how to detect firmware attacks, and how to execute hardware side-channel attacks. If you weren’t able to join us, you can watch past events on the Fastly YouTube channel.

Defending, detecting, and responding to hardware and firmware attacks

Teddy Reed, Security Engineer at Facebook

Side channel analysis and fault injection, or: how physical access can still imply security

Jasper van Woudenberg, CTO at Riscure North America

If you’re not in the Bay Area, we will be live-streaming the next event. Check out our Twitter and blog over the coming months for more opportunities to participate in upcoming Fastly Security events.