Recapping our second Fastly Security Speaker Series

On May 25, we had over 50 security researchers and engineers from the Bay Area and beyond in our San Francisco office for Fastly’s recurring Security Speaker Series. Our goal with these events is to get the very best speakers to talk about a research topic close to them, especially those that are in a corner of the field we don’t get to hear as much about.

This event focused on hardware security, including how to detect firmware attacks, and how to execute hardware side-channel attacks. If you weren’t able to join us, you can watch past events on the Fastly YouTube channel.

Defending, detecting, and responding to hardware and firmware attacks
Teddy Reed, Security Engineer at Facebook

Side channel analysis and fault injection, or: how physical access can still imply security
Jasper van Woudenberg, CTO at Riscure North America

If you’re not in the Bay Area, we will be live-streaming the next event. Check out our Twitter and blog over the coming months for more opportunities to participate in upcoming Fastly Security events.

Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer
Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer

Window Snyder is Fastly’s Chief Security Officer. She’s been a key contributor to the evolution of security in our connected world, formerly holding positions at Apple, Mozilla Corporation, and Microsoft. She is also the co-author of the book Threat Modeling.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024