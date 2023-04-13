Three industry developments to track at NAB 2023

The National Association of Broadcasters show – commonly referred to as NAB – is starting in a few days, and is on track to solidify its reputation as one of the most important gatherings in the industry.

Events like NAB have morphed from simply being a platform for product announcements to a true information exchange and pulse of the industry. Here are three big industry developments we will follow closely this year:

1. New business models

The media & entertainment industry is revisiting its business models for broader appeal, to minimize churn and bring life back to (longtail) content that would otherwise sit unwatched. Early indication is that the strategies are paying off and that a significant number of viewers are okay watching ads before and/or during quality content ( source ).

2. Consolidation and mergers & acquisitions

Business models aside, there are continued rumblings that consumers are looking for fewer direct offerings – i.e. fewer subscriptions. While mergers and acquisitions in media and telecommunications were down in 2022 ( source ), the number is still staggering. Libraries are bought and sold. Traditional broadcasters continue their transition to online streaming and must, in that process, finetune their presence and relevance in a market where there has never been a stronger content offering with the battle for subscribers and viewers top of minds.



3. Automated network monitoring and corrections

During Streaming Summit 2022, there was a call for more automation and self-healing systems. One major online content provider, in particular, described how large online launches currently require a staff of up to 60 to monitor that all goes according to plan. While a multi-CDN architecture can add complexity, there’s work for the industry to do here. Case in point: HBO Max prepped for six months to make sure the launch of House of the Dragon would go smoothly ( source ).

Find Fastly at NAB

