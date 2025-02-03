Industry insights
CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report
Marshall Erwin
Get CISO Marshall Erwin's take on Fastly's Q1 2025 threat report, including shifts in attacks on e-commerce, bot traffic trends, and supply chain risks.SecurityIndustry insights
AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
David King
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.Security+ 2 more
The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience
Ashley Hurwitz
Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now!Industry insightsSecurity
Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure
John Agger
Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business.Performance+ 2 more
The Internet Is Physical, So Let’s Rethink Its Sustainability
Eoghan Kelly
Explore the environmental impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure and new approaches to sustainable digital growth.Industry insightsCDN & Delivery
Global Streaming Trends: How Bundling Strategies Are Changing
Tim Logan
Key insights from Streaming Summit 2025: bundling, discovery, and monetization strategies in the evolving streaming landscape.Industry insightsCDN & Delivery
Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back.Industry insightsStreaming
#hugops for vibe coders
Anil Dash
What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers.Industry insightsDevOps
Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure
Simon Wistow
Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets
David King
Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate.Industry insightsSecurity
Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline
Lorraine Bellon
Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.Industry insights+ 2 more
DDoS in February
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
Can we be normal about AI now that DeepSeek happened?
Anil Dash
Explore the evolving landscape of AI in the wake of DeepSeek's impact, as businesses shift from hype-driven spending to rational adoption.Industry insights
The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently
Simon Wistow
Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry.Industry insightsEngineering
AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit
Simon Wistow
Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time
John Agger
Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
DDoS in January
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.SecurityIndustry insights
Three application security trends to monitor in 2025
David King
Discover how cybersecurity professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. Explore insights on growth, consolidation, and automation in security strategies.SecurityIndustry insights
PCI DSS 4.0 Demystified
Lorraine Bellon
Learn about the latest updates in PCI DSS 4.0 standards, including new requirements for security, compliance, and risk management.Industry insights+ 2 more