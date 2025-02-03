CISO Perspective: Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report Marshall Erwin Get CISO Marshall Erwin's take on Fastly's Q1 2025 threat report, including shifts in attacks on e-commerce, bot traffic trends, and supply chain risks. June 10, 2025 Security Industry insights

AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. June 03, 2025 Security + 2 more

The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience Ashley Hurwitz Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now! May 28, 2025 Industry insights Security

Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure John Agger Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business. May 13, 2025 Performance + 2 more

The Internet Is Physical, So Let’s Rethink Its Sustainability Eoghan Kelly Explore the environmental impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure and new approaches to sustainable digital growth. April 28, 2025 Industry insights CDN & Delivery

Global Streaming Trends: How Bundling Strategies Are Changing Tim Logan Key insights from Streaming Summit 2025: bundling, discovery, and monetization strategies in the evolving streaming landscape. April 24, 2025 Industry insights CDN & Delivery

Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing Alina Lehtinen-Vela From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back. April 07, 2025 Industry insights Streaming

#hugops for vibe coders Anil Dash What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers. April 01, 2025 Industry insights DevOps

Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure Simon Wistow Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact. March 28, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets David King Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate. March 13, 2025 Industry insights Security

Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline Lorraine Bellon Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements. March 11, 2025 Industry insights + 2 more

DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. March 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

Can we be normal about AI now that DeepSeek happened? Anil Dash Explore the evolving landscape of AI in the wake of DeepSeek's impact, as businesses shift from hype-driven spending to rational adoption. March 04, 2025 Industry insights

The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently Simon Wistow Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry. February 20, 2025 Industry insights Engineering

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit Simon Wistow Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time John Agger Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. February 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

Three application security trends to monitor in 2025 David King Discover how cybersecurity professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. Explore insights on growth, consolidation, and automation in security strategies. February 04, 2025 Security Industry insights