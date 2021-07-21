Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge Alina Lehtinen-Vela Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency. May 30, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services Alina Lehtinen-Vela Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience. April 17, 2025 Security Streaming

Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing Alina Lehtinen-Vela From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back. April 07, 2025 Industry insights Streaming

Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time John Agger Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

3 Essentials for a High-Impact Live Stream Event Laura Thomson Live streaming major events have become a significant part of how audiences experience concerts and sports. Find out the essentials to providing a world-class live stream. August 15, 2024 Streaming + 2 more

Three industry developments to track at NAB 2023 John Agger Here are three big media & entertainment industry developments to follow at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2023. April 13, 2023 Industry insights Streaming

Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process John Agger 2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 2018 Fastly has been actively involved in delivering the live Super Bowl stream from broadcasters to millions of online viewers around the globe. February 13, 2023 Streaming + 5 more

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1 Simon Wistow We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it. February 09, 2023 Industry insights + 4 more

Streaming Continued to Grow in 2022, With Some Surprises John Agger Here are the main trends (and a few surprises) Fastly encountered in streaming in 2022, and what we expect in the future. January 09, 2023 Streaming Industry insights

The Importance of Multi-CDN in Two Charts John Agger When content delivery networks (CDNs) garner coverage in the media, it's almost always because of an outage. Yet, outages are not a major reason to move to adopt multiple CDNs. December 05, 2022 Streaming

DIY Platforms Need Right Partners | Fastly Andrew Peterson Following years of growth, IP broadcasting—aka "streaming"—has become the largest content channel, surpassing both cable and broadcast accounting in July and reaching 35% of viewers in August, according to Nielsen. October 21, 2022 Industry insights Streaming

Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly Noel Penzer With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security. September 06, 2022 Events + 2 more

A closer look at low latency delivery John Agger Latency — the lag between when the packet leaves the streaming source and when it arrives at the consumer’s device — takes many forms, with the most common being lag, dropped frames, buffering, and with that reduced video quality. July 26, 2022 Streaming

Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you Chris Buckley, John Agger There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business. July 19, 2022 Streaming WebAssembly

Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly John Agger With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver, requiring both flexibility and resiliency. July 12, 2022 Platform + 2 more

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. April 29, 2022 Company news + 5 more

What benefits does "the edge" offer digital publishing? | Fastly Bridget Lane By bringing your content closer to the reader, you bypass the conventional cost and rules associated with server space and infrastructure maintenance, and you gain some additional benefits. Let’s explore them. December 20, 2021 Performance + 2 more

Modern CDN for Digital Publishing John Agger The key to customer retention is serving the most up-to-date content instantly, personalizing that content for readers, and ensuring online experiences are responsive, safe, and secure. Here are three ways a modern content delivery network, or CDN, can help you do just that. November 29, 2021 Performance Streaming