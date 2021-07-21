Streaming
Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Invisible Intruders – How Bots Sabotage Streaming Services
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Learn how bots disrupt streaming services, causing outages and fraud, and what can be done to protect digital content and improve user experience.SecurityStreaming
Streaming’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The War on Piracy and Password Sharing
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
From subscription fatigue to release gaps, we break down the biggest challenges and smart solutions streaming platforms are adopting to fight back.Industry insightsStreaming
Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time
John Agger
Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
3 Essentials for a High-Impact Live Stream Event
Laura Thomson
Live streaming major events have become a significant part of how audiences experience concerts and sports. Find out the essentials to providing a world-class live stream.Streaming+ 2 more
Three industry developments to track at NAB 2023
John Agger
Here are three big media & entertainment industry developments to follow at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2023.Industry insightsStreaming
Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process
John Agger
2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 2018 Fastly has been actively involved in delivering the live Super Bowl stream from broadcasters to millions of online viewers around the globe.Streaming+ 5 more
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1
Simon Wistow
We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it.Industry insights+ 4 more
Streaming Continued to Grow in 2022, With Some Surprises
John Agger
Here are the main trends (and a few surprises) Fastly encountered in streaming in 2022, and what we expect in the future.StreamingIndustry insights
The Importance of Multi-CDN in Two Charts
John Agger
When content delivery networks (CDNs) garner coverage in the media, it's almost always because of an outage. Yet, outages are not a major reason to move to adopt multiple CDNs.Streaming
DIY Platforms Need Right Partners | Fastly
Andrew Peterson
Following years of growth, IP broadcasting—aka "streaming"—has become the largest content channel, surpassing both cable and broadcast accounting in July and reaching 35% of viewers in August, according to Nielsen.Industry insightsStreaming
Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly
Noel Penzer
With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security.Events+ 2 more
A closer look at low latency delivery
John Agger
Latency — the lag between when the packet leaves the streaming source and when it arrives at the consumer’s device — takes many forms, with the most common being lag, dropped frames, buffering, and with that reduced video quality.Streaming
Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you
Chris Buckley, John Agger
There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.StreamingWebAssembly
Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly
John Agger
With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver, requiring both flexibility and resiliency.Platform+ 2 more
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
Jana Iyengar
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.Company news+ 5 more
What benefits does "the edge" offer digital publishing? | Fastly
Bridget Lane
By bringing your content closer to the reader, you bypass the conventional cost and rules associated with server space and infrastructure maintenance, and you gain some additional benefits. Let’s explore them.Performance+ 2 more
Modern CDN for Digital Publishing
John Agger
The key to customer retention is serving the most up-to-date content instantly, personalizing that content for readers, and ensuring online experiences are responsive, safe, and secure. Here are three ways a modern content delivery network, or CDN, can help you do just that.PerformanceStreaming
Who Takes the Gold in the Fastly Games?
David Belson
The Fastly Games compare countries in four data-driven events based on aggregated network traffic: IPv6 adoption, HTTP versions, operating system (OS) versions, and browser versions.Industry insightsStreaming