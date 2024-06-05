Unlocking Cost Savings: The Benefits of Moving to a Modern CDN Provider

Fast, reliable websites and apps keep customers coming back for more. A business using a modern CDN is better positioned to help achieve performance goals and scale to changing needs vs their outdated, black-box predecessors. However, CDNs offer more than just accelerated content delivery; they are instrumental in cutting down operational costs for businesses. In this post, we’ll explore how a modern CDN can achieve financial efficiencies and why they are more than just a technical solution.

Cost savings benefits of a CDN

Configurable content delivery networks allow customers to save on costs. Many functions, such as quickly purging content, using a CDN point of presence (POP) as a shield for your origin, request collapsing, and making configuration changes on the fly, enable more caching at the edge, including API responses. This minimizes trips to the origin, reducing infrastructure and egress costs. Full configurability means that changes are automatically passed from development to production without needing to engage Professional Services, saving time and effort.

Let’s take a closer look at how you can save big with a modern CDN.

Reduced infrastructure costs: Strong CDN infrastructure allows businesses to reach a global audience without high costs. By optimizing data routes and minimizing transit distances, CDNs reduce latency and transit costs, making global content delivery more affordable and efficient.

Traffic management : CDNs effectively handle traffic surges, reducing the need for costly infrastructure expansions.

Cost-effective scalability : CDNs offer a scalable solution to handle increasing website traffic without significant infrastructure investments.

Efficient data transfer: By serving cached content from servers closer to users, CDNs reduce data transfer from the origin server, cutting bandwidth costs.

Reduction of maintenance costs: CDNs use a shared resource model, this method greatly reduces the requirement for businesses to invest in dedicated infrastructure, thus lowering capital expenditures. It also allows for a more scalable and flexible cost structure that aligns with business growth and audience expansion.

Is it time to rethink your CDN?

In a highly competitive market, organizations striving to stay relevant must-have modern systems that deliver content the moment it's ready. When reviewing your current content delivery strategy, make sure to assess how the right CDN can assist you in reaching your goals and exceeding the expectations of your audience.