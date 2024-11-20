CDN & Delivery
-
Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge
Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist
Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability.Performance+ 2 more
-
Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure
John Agger
Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business.Performance+ 2 more
-
The Internet Is Physical, So Let’s Rethink Its Sustainability
Eoghan Kelly
Explore the environmental impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure and new approaches to sustainable digital growth.Industry insightsCDN & Delivery
-
Global Streaming Trends: How Bundling Strategies Are Changing
Tim Logan
Key insights from Streaming Summit 2025: bundling, discovery, and monetization strategies in the evolving streaming landscape.Industry insightsCDN & Delivery
-
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Shane Burgess
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure
Simon Wistow
Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing
Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean
Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR
Austin Spires
Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN
Mili Mathews
Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit
Simon Wistow
Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time
John Agger
Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
The lengthiest HTTP headers
Leon Brocard
Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
-
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Simon Wistow
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind
Leigh Clancy
We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé
Anil Dash
This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch?CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming
Hossein Lotfi
Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences.Industry insights+ 2 more