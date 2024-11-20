Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge Alina Lehtinen-Vela Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency. May 30, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability. May 27, 2025 Performance + 2 more

Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure John Agger Should you build or buy a CDN? Learn the pros and cons of building vs. using CDN services for your global network infrastructure. Make the right choice for your business. May 13, 2025 Performance + 2 more

The Internet Is Physical, So Let’s Rethink Its Sustainability Eoghan Kelly Explore the environmental impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure and new approaches to sustainable digital growth. April 28, 2025 Industry insights CDN & Delivery

Global Streaming Trends: How Bundling Strategies Are Changing Tim Logan Key insights from Streaming Summit 2025: bundling, discovery, and monetization strategies in the evolving streaming landscape. April 24, 2025 Industry insights CDN & Delivery

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. April 02, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure Simon Wistow Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact. March 28, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today. March 24, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. March 13, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN Mili Mathews Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud. March 03, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit Simon Wistow Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time John Agger Celebrate the success of Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched in history with 128 million viewers. Uncover the intriguing social media dynamics from this iconic event. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

The lengthiest HTTP headers Leon Brocard Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance. February 10, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition Ajay Bharadwaj Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction. February 05, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 4 more

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. January 27, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. December 18, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé Anil Dash This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch? December 16, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. December 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more