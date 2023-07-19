Leigh Clancy
Director of Product Marketing, Fastly
Leigh and her team focus on the Network Services (delivery) and Observability product lines and also support Infrastructure, Platform, Professional Services and Product Experience teams. Leigh has been in high tech for several decades, spanning startups to global enterprises. She is a highly motivated, data-driven and results-oriented product marketer that has a passion for launching SaaS products and digital campaigns that drive revenue, solution adoption and brand awareness. When not working, she enjoys skiing, golfing, and spending time with her dog Pi, family and friends.
