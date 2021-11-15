Company culture in a hybrid work environment

It’s no secret that companies are rethinking their working models as offices reopen and some people opt to continue working remotely. In fact, this hybrid remote/in-person model is likely the future of work for many industries. So how do you build and ensure your company culture when you have some team members in person and some at home?

I recently spoke about this topic on a panel at Web Summit 2021 . As I said during the talk, embedded below, it’s a mistake to just try to move your culture directly online. At Fastly, we’ve found that you have to really design the experience anew and customize it for your specific situation and people.

But just as importantly, remember that your culture is a moving target. As you grow, and as circumstances change, you need to be mindful about how that affects culture — for example, which traditions don't work any more and what can be done to replace them — while also leaving space for organic culture to emerge and transform.