Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate Shelly Kolvitz Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more! April 08, 2025 Platform + 3 more

The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025 Austin Spires, Jenn Turner Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024. January 24, 2025 Culture + 2 more

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. January 07, 2025 Culture + 4 more

Fastly Named to Newsweek Excellence Index 2025 Puja Jaspal Fastly's inclusion in the 2025 Newsweek Excellence Index reflects our dedication to social responsibility and employee well-being, showcasing our commitment to excellence. December 19, 2024 Company news Culture

Fastly Summer Interns: Making an Impact Christina Garvey Fastly offers structured summer internships for aspiring professionals, join our program and contribute meaningfully while gaining valuable experience. September 12, 2024 Culture

Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience Sue Smith Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products. July 17, 2024 Culture

Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers Hannah Aubry Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them. June 24, 2024 Culture

Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event Anil Dash Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day! June 20, 2024 Company news + 4 more

Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure. Lakshmi Sharma Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too). August 23, 2023 Company news + 6 more

Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023 Christina Garvey At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns! August 15, 2023 Culture WebAssembly

Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage Hannah Aubry Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging. May 11, 2023 Culture + 2 more

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.2 Simon Wistow This is the sequel (aka 2 Fastly 2 Fediverse) of a recent blog post where we wrote about the Fediverse and how we think we can help. March 09, 2023 DevOps + 2 more

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1 Simon Wistow We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it. February 09, 2023 Industry insights + 4 more

Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly Hannah Aubry Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program. January 30, 2023 Culture DevOps

Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly Hannah Aubry We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda. January 10, 2023 Culture DevOps

Data visualization for accessibility Henry Zhang At Fastly, we always strive to do the right thing. That’s why we’re introducing a more accessible data visualization color palette as part of our Edge Observer product. November 14, 2022 Culture Product

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together. November 09, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

Building a Collaborative Internet Anil Dash The most powerful thing about the internet isn’t the technology it's built on; it’s the people building and using it. November 08, 2022 DevOps Culture

Fastly talks with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team IT Director Michael Taylor | Fastly Margaret Arakawa In this interview, Fastly CMO Margaret Arakawa sits down with Michael Taylor, IT Director for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, to discuss the role technology and security play within the Formula 1 team, as well as ways the two companies hope to work together to push the limits of innovation, performance, and the fan experience. October 05, 2022 Culture + 3 more