Videos from part 3 of our Security Speaker Series

On October 26, we hosted an evening of drinks, snacks, and an excellent security discussion with the security research and engineering communities. Folks gathered at Bespoke Central Lounge in downtown San Francisco to hear from Alex Bazhaniuk, of Eclypsium, Inc., and Stephen Checkoway, of the University of Illinois.

Check out the videos from their talks below if you weren’t able to make it (or need a refresher), and you can find videos from past events here.

Alex Bazhaniuk, of Eclypsium, Inc., on Exploring Your System Deeper

Stephen Checkoway, of the University of Illinois, on The Juniper Dual EC Incident

Keep an eye on Twitter and our blog over the coming months for more opportunities to participate in upcoming Fastly security events.

Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer
Window Snyder
Chief Security Officer

Window Snyder is Fastly’s Chief Security Officer. She’s been a key contributor to the evolution of security in our connected world, formerly holding positions at Apple, Mozilla Corporation, and Microsoft. She is also the co-author of the book Threat Modeling.

