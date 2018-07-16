2018: What is Next for Fastly?

Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who share a similar vision – to create a better internet.

Fastly’s values – transparency, honesty, and authenticity – have guided our growth. Our team, customers, and partners trust that we are evolving authentically. Unlike other Silicon Valley companies, we’ve maintained a concentration on the privacy and security of our customers, and do not exploit their end-user data. Fastly also continues to support charitable nonprofit organizations and open source projects by offering free edge services, increasing donated bandwidth by over 100 percent year-over-year.

We do this because it’s important, and it’s the right thing to do. Growing up, I was able to see the impact of an inclusive culture and environment first hand. We’re committed to growing a diverse team that brings broad, global perspectives and experiences to the table, delivering better experiences for our customers and their end users around the world.

In the past few months alone, we’ve expanded our offices in Tokyo, London, and Denver, extended our customer summit internationally, added new customers, and released new POPs in Vancouver, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Chennai. We now have POPs in 51 locations, with over 25 Tbps in connected network capacity, and serve content viewed by over 3 billion internet users around the globe every month. We will continue to further optimize our network, moving data and computing as close to end users as possible so brands can meet customer demand with zero downtime.

Today, I’m excited to share that we’ve raised $40 million in a Series F funding, led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners with participation from Sozo Ventures, Swisscom Ventures, and existing investors.

This investment will allow us to expand our edge cloud services, optimizing content delivery, security, and edge computing for the leading brands across the world. We’ll also explore the increasing market demand across financial services, healthcare, and connected vehicles and devices.

Looking back, it’s exciting to see that in 3 years alone, we also have:

Tripled our customer base

More than doubled customer usage year over year, as customers scale utilization of our edge cloud platform

Increased our network capacity by 775%

Grown the (free) open source traffic we support by over 3,000%

More than tripled our number of global employees (50% now work outside of San Francisco)

Expanded internationally to 7 global offices, spanning 18 time zones

As we grow, we want to make sure we bring on new voices, opinions, and experiences. I’m happy to announce the addition of industry veteran Kelly Breslin Wright to Fastly’s Board of Directors. Having formerly helped grow Tableau from launch into a multi-billion dollar public company as Executive Vice President, Sales, Kelly is a seasoned, inspiring leader. Her addition to our board supports Fastly’s commitment to scaling world class global field operations and superior customer experiences with a culture of inclusion.

With a growing international presence of over 400 employees in 15 countries, Fastly is dedicated to building a diverse team that reflects the unique needs of our global customer base. (And we’re hiring, expanding our team across product, sales, engineering, marketing, operations, and customer support.)

We’re thankful for the continued support of our community and customers over the last few years, and excited for what’s to come.