Your most-requested update for Fastly developer accounts

You asked, we delivered — run your first two domains free on a Fastly developer account!

The most consistent feedback we’ve heard from developers is to make it easier to try out Fastly. You keep hearing that it’s an incredible platform for making your sites fast, safe and engaging, and you want to try it for yourselves. We’re excited to share that the first step in that process starts today, offering one of the top requests our developer community has had when trying out Fastly’s platform: Being able to connect your own live domains to a Fastly developer account.

Start by trying out our free developer account without having to enter a credit card, and get up to $50 in usage each month (more than enough to deliver any test site). Once you’re set up, you can explore many more capabilities of the Fastly platform for free. Your domains will be securely protected with Let's Encrypt, with Fastly managing those TLS certificates for you automatically.

Once you’re running on the Fastly platform, you won’t be alone. We’ve just launched an all-new developer community forum where you can share tips, tricks, insights, questions, and your coolest new projects with other developers who are exploring what Fastly can do.

This is not an unlimited free tier of Fastly services. It’s a test account for trying out the platform. We’ll make sure our developer community is the first to know if and when we have more to say about our free offerings, but today this is a new, free, no-strings-attached way to start building great experiences for your users. We’ll be actively watching the conversations in our new developer forum to hear more about what you’d like to see going forward.