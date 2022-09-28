Anil Dash
VP Developer Experience, Fastly
Anil Dash leads Fastly’s Developer Experience and Compute product teams, helping coder build on top of Fastly’s platform. He served as CEO of Glitch prior to its acquisition by Fastly in 2022. Honored by the Webby Awards with its lifetime achievement award in 2022, he was also an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy and a columnist for Wired.
-
#hugops for vibe coders
Anil Dash
What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers.Industry insightsDevOps
-
Can we be normal about AI now that DeepSeek happened?
Anil Dash
Explore the evolving landscape of AI in the wake of DeepSeek's impact, as businesses shift from hype-driven spending to rational adoption.Industry insights
-
How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé
Anil Dash
This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch?CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Anil Dash
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!Company news+ 4 more
-
What can you actually do to reduce the threat of hacks like xz?
Anil Dash
With the recent xz hack in the news, it's crucial to support maintainers of open source projects. Fastly has been doing just that with our open source program, Fast Forward.DevOpsIndustry insights
-
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
Anil Dash, Luke Wagner
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.Security+ 4 more
-
Don’t just take our word for it — Forrester says that Fastly Compute is a “Leader”
Anil Dash
The report recognizes Fastly as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023.Company news+ 3 more
-
Your most-requested update for Fastly developer accounts
Anil Dash
Fastly offers free TLS services so developers can test out Fastly with fewer barriers.DevOps
-
Building a Collaborative Internet
Anil Dash
The most powerful thing about the internet isn’t the technology it's built on; it’s the people building and using it.DevOpsCulture
-
Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly
Anil Dash
Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to doPrivacy+ 4 more
-
A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web
Anil Dash
A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day.Industry insights+ 3 more