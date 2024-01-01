Accelerate your business with a Fastly channel partnership

Fastly’s Global Partner Network empowers channel partners to win with innovative, scalable, and trusted solutions. We built our program with simplicity in mind to make it easy for partners to expand their revenue and growth potential using the power of Fastly. Learn more about Fastly’s flexible, profitable, and accessible partner program below.

Channel Program Types

A program to fit our partners’ preferred go-to-market model

We designed our program with a familiar tiered structure in mind to keep it as simple as possible across three primary channel partner types. We’re confident partners will be able to find the best program type for where their business is today and how they want to grow their revenue potential in the future.

Referral

Refer customers that could benefit from a faster, more secure online experience and receive a referral fee

Reseller

Expand reach and add value by reselling Fastly technology while receiving discount for registered deals.

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Use Fastly to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable solutions that address unique client challenges.

Program Benefits

Benefits to help drive partners’ growth and profitability

We want our partners to be successful – that’s why we’ve created a range of exclusive, partner-only program benefits like:

Flexible, partner-specific pricing & packaging

Consumption-based options or pre-built packages tailored to our partners’ needs

Added discounts

Increased profit margins with added discounts just for partners

Deal registration

Protected opportunities with partner deal registration

Dedicated Fastly Channel Account Manager

Accelerated growth with collaborative go-to-market strategies

Ability to leverage Fastly’s brand for credibility or to opt for a white-labeled solution

Access to marketing, sales, and technical resources

Our platform

Built to support modern digital experiences

Fastly sits between our customer’s end users and their origin - whether that’s in the cloud, on premise or a hybrid environment - and power online experiences that are fast, engaging and safe.

Our content delivery network (CDN) is designed to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic while ensuring developers and engineers don’t lose visibility or control. Whether customers are looking to move apps to the cloud or scale their DevOps practices, our network services provide the speed, security and engaging experiences that users demand.
Trusted by leading channel partners world-wide

