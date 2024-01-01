The Fastly Partner Advantage for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)
Learn more about Fastly’s MSP partnership path including end-user offerings, Fastly’s differentiators, and our MSP-specific benefits.Download the one-pager:
Fastly’s Global Partner Network
Fastly’s Global Partner Network empowers channel partners to win with innovative, scalable, and trusted solutions. We built our program with simplicity in mind to make it easy for partners to expand their revenue and growth potential using the power of Fastly. Learn more about Fastly’s flexible, profitable, and accessible partner program below.
We designed our program with a familiar tiered structure in mind to keep it as simple as possible across three primary channel partner types. We’re confident partners will be able to find the best program type for where their business is today and how they want to grow their revenue potential in the future.
Refer customers that could benefit from a faster, more secure online experience and receive a referral fee
Expand reach and add value by reselling Fastly technology while receiving discount for registered deals.
Use Fastly to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable solutions that address unique client challenges.
We want our partners to be successful – that’s why we’ve created a range of exclusive, partner-only program benefits like:
Consumption-based options or pre-built packages tailored to our partners’ needs
Increased profit margins with added discounts just for partners
Protected opportunities with partner deal registration
Accelerated growth with collaborative go-to-market strategies
Ability to leverage Fastly’s brand for credibility or to opt for a white-labeled solution
