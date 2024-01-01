Application layer caching with Fastly delivers a strong CHR

One challenge of managing scale is traffic control. Publishing new content triggers a cache purge, sending everything straight to the platform’s origin. When this happens during heavy traffic, Contentful may impose rate limits or other controls, resulting in slow or failed requests and a poor user experience.

With Fastly, Contentful can help customers avoid this by serving stale content from the cache. Fastly’s Soft Purge feature enables them to mark content as outdated instead of permanently removing it from the cache. Contentful turns this on for customers who are approaching a rate limit in a particular area and have suitable stale content available. End users will continue to see the old content until newly published content works its way into the cache.

Soft Purge also allows Contentful to wait for a defined period of time before purging the cache. Using the stale-while-revalidate command, Fastly will serve cached content for up to one day while re-fetching the latest version in the background. This allows a large volume of updates to happen while ensuring a smooth user experience on the frontend. As a result, Contentful has been able to maintain a strong cache hit ratio (CHR) of 94.47%.