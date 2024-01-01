LaunchDarkly’s 200-ms kill switch, built on Fastly for scalable control in real-time

Removing speed limits from the software development lifecycle

In fast-paced software development lifecycles, teams have competing needs: speed and security. Speed makes products better and faster while also keeping users happy and engaged. Security ensures deployments don’t break something or send frustrated users to a competitor’s app. Especially in the world of mobile, developers need to keep features rolling out without friction or they risk watching their product slide down the app store rating.

When development teams embed LaunchDarkly’s SDK into their applications, feature management allows them to decouple deploying code from release features, enabling control at a fine-grained level without diminishing speed. Development teams can deploy code whenever they’re ready, and product teams release features when they’re ready, whether that’s to every user, a test group, or a specific user demographic or region. And if disaster strikes, LaunchDarkly, gives customers a 200-millisecond kill switch. Feature flags let anyone turn off a feature instantly without rolling back code, so user experience is protected.