Why Fastly?

Following a recommendation, MadeiraMadeira decided to test out migrating static content from its legacy CDN to Fastly. Within two weeks, and in time for Black Friday 2019, 100% of traffic was passing through the Fastly CDN.

Pleased with the migration, MadeiraMadeira improved on what it was doing with Fastly — during December 2019 it moved its dynamic content, caching, and the business rules it had with Varnish to Fastly. Ivan Zamban, Head of Infrastructure and Cloud at MadeiraMadeira, says the main reason MadeiraMadeira moved to Fastly was the ease of use. Fastly’s management dashboard has helped his team easily program their own caching rules using VCL code.

The hot migration involved copying VCL code from MadeiraMadeira’s local environment and pasting it to the Fastly environment — it worked perfectly.

And because connection problems are not unusual in Brazil, especially away from the big cities, MadeiraMadeira’s tech team were pleased that Fastly’s solution only required 3 POPs. With fewer POPs, the tech team can make changes quickly without compromising page load time.

As a result, MadeiraMadeira increased its conversion rate by 20%, and the page load time improved 20%.