A platform with a difference
Not all edge platforms are built the same, and the differences matter. Fastly’s best-in-class edge cloud platform helps you modernize and automate more to meet your biggest challenges head-on. Take your first step toward better margins, higher developer productivity, faster innovation cycles, and new levels of reliability.
Better platform. Better experience.
Introducing a platform that enhances DevOps productivity and empowers App Developers to innovate, all while reducing costs.
Visibility and Control
We put your teams in control so they can do more without the need for slow and expensive professional services engagements. CDN configuration changes and rollbacks are instant, easy, and stress-free. Real-time insights and full access to logging data empower them to diagnose, decide, and solve problems quickly. Expand what your teams can achieve with a platform that compliments their workflows and minimizes toil.
Developer Friendly
Our platform supports agile DevOps practices like CI/CD. We fit into your existing workflows and toolchains, enabling deep integrations through rich APIs. You can build with Terraform, or integrate with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Drupal or many other popular platforms. On Fastly, your teams can confidently accelerate software releases and instantly respond to user interactions.
Programmable
Empower your App Developers to build and deploy custom code on our edge to solve latency-sensitive problems. Our advanced serverless platform is built for performance, using WebAssembly open standards. Secure by design, an isolated sandbox environment limits the impact of buggy code or configuration mistakes. Arm your App Developers with a blazingly fast, secure and highly scalable environment to innovate at the edge.
Get under the hood with our network.
A platform is only as good as the network that powers it. Fastly’s distributed global network is designed to deliver industry-leading performance, reliability and scale. It all starts with how we architected it.
We took advantage of modern network topology to build smarter and more efficient POPs. Our POPs hold more in cache for longer, meaning lower egress bills and reduced latency. Fastly has on average a 32% faster TTFB than other CDNs.
We think software should control everything between your origin and end users. That’s why we designed a unique software-defined network, using fast switches and routing intelligence at the server layer. It’s been a game-changer for delivering better performance, reliability and scale.
We also believe in the power of one, so we don’t run parallel, less performant networks for select traffic. Regardless of whether your traffic is dynamic, media traffic, needs TLS or DDoS protection, we provide all features for all customers on one network.
Better network. Better results.
The proof is in the products. We build superior products that can do more, perform better, and grow with your needs. Fastly does more than make your applications faster – DevOps, SecOps, platform engineers, and application devs all love the way that Fastly makes them more efficient, and improves their performance.
Performance
Our software-defined network enabled us to build a superior, custom purging system for any cached content. With the ability to invalidate cache in just 150 milliseconds on global average, our CDN can cache the “uncacheable” - even API responses. Learn more
Reliability
Being software-defined means our network is also highly resilient. We’ve been able to build in advanced automated rerouting and self-healing features to ensure traffic is always routed optimally across our network, regardless of internet weather or unexpected traffic spikes. Learn more
Scale
Using custom software-based networking services on powerful Arista switches gives us the capacity to scale instantly across all our services. With origin shielding and request collapsing we can offload much more, so peak traffic events are a snap to handle. Fastly can even help you use your other CDNs more efficiently! Learn more
"We couldn't gain the confidence of our editorial team to place a CDN in front of our website unless we could clear content from the cache instantly. If breaking news happens and it isn't on our site within seconds, visitors will go elsewhere. With Fastly, updates are reflected on our site pages within milliseconds and we've seen a 20% improvement in time to first byte around the world."
Matthew O'Brien
Software Architect
"Fastly matches our workflow so closely; with their really powerful tools, our engineers are set up with version control, live changes, and the ability to revert and see results instantaneously."
Nic Benders
Chief Architect
"Our previous solution didn't have the ability for our developers to interact for continuous delivery. To get something done, I needed to send in a PO and wait four days to make a change on my platform. We can't operate that way in a 24/7 global environment. With Fastly, we can get up and running and make the changes when we need to. It's hard to put a dollar amount on that."
Schalk Van Der Merwe
CTO
Let’s build something amazing
Get in touch or create an account