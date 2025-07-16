David King
Responsabile del marketing di prodotto di gruppo, sicurezza
Page 1 of 3
Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly
Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge.
Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming
Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player.
Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?
I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.
L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale
Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività.
Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly
Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi.
Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA
Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA.
Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception
Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.
DDoS nel dicembre 2025
Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione.
Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots
Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management.
From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web
Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions.
DDoS a novembre
Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API.
Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy
Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays.
3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them
Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security.
DDoS in September
Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives.
DDoS in August
August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security.
Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award
Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award after rigorous analysis by 32 industry peers.
AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report
Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control.
DDoS in July
July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size.
DDoS in June
June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance.
Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense
Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance.