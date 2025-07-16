Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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David King

Responsabile del marketing di prodotto di gruppo, sicurezza

David King è un responsabile marketing di prodotto per i prodotti di sicurezza di Fastly.

Page 1 of 3

  • Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly

    Ameet Bharwani, David King

    Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge.

    IA
    + 2 more

  • Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming

    David King, Ashley Hurwitz

    Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?

    Natalie Griffeth, David King

    I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.

    IA
    + 2 more

  • L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale

    Ashley Hurwitz, David King

    Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività.

    IA
    + 2 more

  • Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA

    James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett, + 1 more

    Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception

    Lorraine Bellon, David King

    Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.

    Eventi
    Sicurezza

  • DDoS nel dicembre 2025

    Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more

    Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots

    David King, Daniele Corbett

    Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • DDoS a novembre

    David King, Liam Mayron

    Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto
    Un'illustrazione di uno scudo con delle frecce e un server dietro

  • 3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them

    David King, Ashley Hurwitz

    Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security.

    Sicurezza
    DevOps

  • DDoS in September

    Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in August

    Liam Mayron, David King

    August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award

    David King

    Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award after rigorous analysis by 32 industry peers.

    Sicurezza
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report

    Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • DDoS in July

    Liam Mayron, David King

    July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in June

    Liam Mayron, David King

    June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense

    David King

    Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more