Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception Lorraine Bellon, David King Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line. 23 marzo 2026

DDoS nel dicembre 2025 Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione. 22 gennaio 2026

Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots David King, Daniele Corbett Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management. 14 gennaio 2026

From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web David King, Natalie Griffeth Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions. 18 dicembre 2025

DDoS a novembre David King, Liam Mayron Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API. 10 dicembre 2025

Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy Liam Mayron, David King Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays. 20 novembre 2025

3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them David King, Ashley Hurwitz Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security. 20 ottobre 2025

DDoS in September Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives. 17 ottobre 2025

DDoS in August Liam Mayron, David King August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security. 10 settembre 2025

Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award David King Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award after rigorous analysis by 32 industry peers. 26 agosto 2025

AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control. 19 agosto 2025

DDoS in July Liam Mayron, David King July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size. 15 agosto 2025

DDoS in June Liam Mayron, David King June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance. 23 luglio 2025

Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense David King Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance. 16 luglio 2025

Tailoring Automated DDoS Protection Liam Mayron, David King Fine-tune your DDoS protection with Fastly's Precise Defense update. Gain flexibility to allow legitimate traffic while automatically mitigating attacks. 08 luglio 2025

Fastly AppSec Survey: AI & Security in 2025 David King, Natalie Griffeth Explore Fastly's 2025 AppSec survey on AI's impact, budget shifts, and security trends amidst economic changes. Get key insights now! 03 luglio 2025

Come controllare e monetizzare il traffico dei bot IA utilizzando Fastly e TollBit David King, Lorraine Bellon Monetizza il traffico dei bot IA! La gestione dei bot di Fastly e TollBit hanno unito le forze per offrire un controllo granulare, prestazioni e flessibilità nella gestione dei bot e sbloccare nuove fonti di guadagno. 01 luglio 2025

DDoS in May Liam Mayron, David King DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. 11 giugno 2025

AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. 03 giugno 2025