David King
Responsabile senior del marketing di prodotto, sicurezza
David King è un responsabile marketing di prodotto per i prodotti di sicurezza di Fastly.
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Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception
Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.
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DDoS nel dicembre 2025
Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione.
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Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots
Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management.
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From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web
Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions.
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DDoS a novembre
Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API.
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Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy
Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays.
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3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them
Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security.
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DDoS in September
Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives.
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DDoS in August
August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security.
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Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award
Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award after rigorous analysis by 32 industry peers.
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AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report
Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control.
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DDoS in July
July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size.
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DDoS in June
June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance.
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Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense
Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance.
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Tailoring Automated DDoS Protection
Fine-tune your DDoS protection with Fastly's Precise Defense update. Gain flexibility to allow legitimate traffic while automatically mitigating attacks.
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Fastly AppSec Survey: AI & Security in 2025
Explore Fastly's 2025 AppSec survey on AI's impact, budget shifts, and security trends amidst economic changes. Get key insights now!
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Come controllare e monetizzare il traffico dei bot IA utilizzando Fastly e TollBit
Monetizza il traffico dei bot IA! La gestione dei bot di Fastly e TollBit hanno unito le forze per offrire un controllo granulare, prestazioni e flessibilità nella gestione dei bot e sbloccare nuove fonti di guadagno.
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DDoS in May
DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.
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AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.
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DDoS in April
DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!