Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly Ameet Bharwani, David King Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge. 09 luglio 2026

Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming David King, Ashley Hurwitz Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player. 16 giugno 2026

Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI? Natalie Griffeth, David King I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione. 14 maggio 2026

L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale Ashley Hurwitz, David King Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività. 07 maggio 2026

Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly David King, Natalie Griffeth Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi. 16 aprile 2026

Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett, + 1 more Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA. 16 aprile 2026

Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception Lorraine Bellon, David King Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line. 23 marzo 2026

DDoS nel dicembre 2025 Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione. 22 gennaio 2026

Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots David King, Daniele Corbett Streamline user experiences and fight bots with Fastly's new embedded challenges for Bot Management. 14 gennaio 2026

From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web David King, Natalie Griffeth Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions. 18 dicembre 2025

DDoS a novembre David King, Liam Mayron Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API. 10 dicembre 2025

Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy Liam Mayron, David King Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays. 20 novembre 2025

3 Costly Mistakes in App and API Security and How to Avoid Them David King, Ashley Hurwitz Avoid costly app and API security mistakes. Learn how to streamline WAF evaluation, estimate TCO, and embrace agile development for optimal security. 20 ottobre 2025

DDoS in September Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives. 17 ottobre 2025

DDoS in August Liam Mayron, David King August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security. 10 settembre 2025

Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award David King Fastly DDoS Protection wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Cloud Security Award after rigorous analysis by 32 industry peers. 26 agosto 2025

AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control. 19 agosto 2025

DDoS in July Liam Mayron, David King July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size. 15 agosto 2025

DDoS in June Liam Mayron, David King June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance. 23 luglio 2025