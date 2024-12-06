Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024

Simon Wistow

VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly

エッジネットワーク会社ニュースWebAssemblyオブザーバビリティ

We are excited to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Vendor Assessment. This is the second time that Fastly has been named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. We were first recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47652821, March 2022).

We believe this recognition demonstrates our commitment to empowering developers to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences. As a proven innovator in the market, Fastly continues to build and deliver innovative edge computing solutions.

Our commitment to innovation

We believe Fastly’s recognition as a Leader is a testament to the strength of our global network, which has grown to 377 Tbps of connected global capacity**. Fastly has the world’s only instant global network that’s built from the bare metal up to provide complete control in software while being secure by design. We expand and upgrade our strategically distributed, highly performant Points of Presence (PoPs) every day to empower organizations of all sizes to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences.

Fastly’s key strengths recognized in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 include:

  • “A WASM implementation delivers fast caching performance and cold starts.” 

    Our take: We helped pioneer WebAssembly (WASM) so that we could give every developer the power to use every part of the Fastly platform, including our legendary caching abilities while being memory-safe and secure by design.

  • “The support of several standard high-level languages that compile easily into a WASM runtime environment increases their appeal to developers. This is coupled with a granular control of VCL that simplifies the development of edge use.”

    Our take: We want you to use whatever language your team already loves! And we’ll give you access to the same primitives we use to build Fastly’s own products.

  • “Fastly provides a collaborative environment for customers and developers, which is evident in its proactive approach to support services.”

    Our take: We know that creating innovative products requires you to be part of a larger community of people sharing code, ideas, and inspiration, so we’re here to help support you every step of the way in connecting to the other brilliant people building on Fastly.

  • “The focus on observability aligns with customers’ demand for a better approach to reporting and real-time analytics.”

    Our take: If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it. We’ve built observability into everything we do at Fastly to give you x-ray vision into how your systems are performing — and to connect to the rest of your observability stack.

Looking Ahead

We are honored to receive this recognition for our Edge Delivery capabilities and solutions from IDC MarketScape. (And tell your boss: Fastly is a strong and credible partner for your platform!) At Fastly, we strive to create innovative solutions that support collaborative environments for developers and businesses — this has been a foundational mission since our inception — and this recognition reinforces our commitment.

To learn more about Fastly, its capabilities, and its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Commercial Edge Delivery Services 2024 (doc #US51812424, November 2024) visit here.

** 377 Tbps of connected global capacity as of 9/30/24

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ