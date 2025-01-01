What is Zero Trust Networking?

Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) is a modern cybersecurity framework based on the concept of “never trust, always verify”. In contrast to more traditional cybersecurity models, where there is a built in belief that users, devices or applications within a network are inherently safe, this new approach assumes the opposite.

Aimed at modernizing how organizations protect their data systems and users, zero trust networking involves treating every request for access to a system as a risk, and handling it like one. Zero trust therefore involves proactive and ongoing security efforts to ensure every movement within a network is actually secure, not just presumed to be.

What are the key principles of zero trust networking?

Verify Explicitly

Under zero trust networking practices, access is never automatically granted based upon the requestor’s location or network presence - even if they are known or pre-approved. Each user and device within the network must continuously provide evidence of its identity during sessions - this ranges from proof of credentials to adequate device health, location, and behavioral patterns. Think of this as a visitor to an office building: access requires adequate identification and sign in, even as a known employee. And devices, behaviors and more used and performed within the office building are subject to scrutiny.

Least Privilege Access

Permissions should not be granted based on overarching characteristics (e.g. senior title employees receive automatic admin access). Instead, permissions are tailored to each user or system to ensure the least amount of access to a device, network or system. This helps to dramatically limit the scope of risk and minimize damage should a device or account ever be compromised.

Assume a Breach

Instead of believing inherent safety in the absence of visible security concerns, zero trust involves believing nothing is safe. It operates on the assumption that bad actors may already have access to networks, and lie in wait for an exploit opportunity. In response to this assumption, security priorities involve a ‘layered’ strategy, compartmentalized access and movement within systems, and continuous monitoring and detection capabilities to enable immediate responses to malicious activity.

How does zero trust networking work?

Using the principles described above, implementing a zero trust networking strategy involves several key security steps:

Microsegmentation. Networks are divided into small, isolated zones so that even if one area is breached, attackers cannot easily move laterally to more sensitive systems. Partitioning ‘sections’ off helps mitigate the scope of damage and risk. Identity-Centric Security. Strong authentication methods like multi-factor verification and device posture checks are implemented. Every user, regardless of permissions, should be required to verify their identity. Adaptive Policies. Security policies are set to adjust dynamically in response to changing levels of risk, relevant context in the environment and any other predefined ‘signals’ of malicious activities. This makes security decisioning automatic and as near real-time as possible. Continuous Monitoring. Monitoring tools that track and record activity across users, devices, and applications is scrutinized in real time indications of suspicious or malicious behavior.

What are the benefits of adopting zero trust networking?

Adopting zero trust networking as a security strategy yields several powerful benefits. Zero trust provides:

Stronger Defense Against Breaches. By challenging all access requests and limiting permissions, Zero Trust drastically reduces the chances of attackers reaching sensitive data. And even if they do, the potential for the breach to spread or cause large-scale damage is significantly limited by restrictive access policies and practices. Cloud-Ready and Remote-Friendly. Because trust is tied to identity and context rather than a physical network boundary, Zero Trust is ideally suited for cloud environments and applications and distributed workforces. High numbers of access points to a system results in a large attack surface. Adopting zero trust practices helps to minimize lessen attack opportunities. Enhanced Visibility and Control. Continuous validation and monitoring provide clearer insight into who is accessing what. This visibility helps spot suspicious activity earlier and take action before that activity can in fact turn malicious. Regulatory and Compliance Support. Detailed auditing and granular access control help organizations meet strict compliance and data protection requirements. The visibility granted by zero trust practices, and the ability to record and report out help make cumbersome compliance requirements much easier to satisfy. Plus, this reporting can help external stakeholders get better insights too!

While there is no single tool or solution that enables zero trust security, building an ecosystem of tools, practices and policies that all operate toward the assumption that ‘nothing is safe, until proven so’ helps to establish a zero trust security program.

Some solutions to consider include:

Zero Trust Network Access Solutions: Solutions that help provide secure, identity-driven access, without relying on VPNs.

Secure Access Service Edge Platforms: Solutions that integrate networking and security services in the cloud, enabling zero trust at scale.

Identity and Access Management Tools : Solutions that provide centralized identity control, multi-factor authentication, and conditional access policies.

Endpoint Security and Device Management Tools : Solutions that ensure devices accessing the network are healthy, patched, and compliant with security standards.

Microsegmentation Tools : Solutions that enable fine-grained segmentation of workloads and applications to contain potential breaches.

Security Information and Event Management and Monitoring Tools: Solutions that provide continuous visibility into activity and help detect suspicious behavior, in real time.

How Fastly can help

Fastly enables businesses to implement zero trust principles with its edge cloud security solutions, including next-gen WAF , bot mitigation , and identity-aware access controls. By securing traffic at the edge and enforcing strict authentication and authorization policies, Fastly helps organizations detect, prevent, and respond to threats in real time, without compromising performance.

Fastly promotes a Zero Trust approach by focusing on security controls at the edge, including authentication, authorization, and continuous validation for every user and device, even at the network perimeter’s edge

Specifically, Fastly delivers these capabilities through:

Next‑Gen WAF : Our web application firewall implements Zero Trust access policies using mechanisms like client certificates and two‑factor authentication to enforce least‑privilege access for privileged systems.

Edge‑based Security Stack: Our WAF, advanced bot mitigation, and identity‑aware access controls all operate at the edge, allowing customers to enforce verification and authorization continuously and proactively.