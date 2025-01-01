Back to learning center

Serverless computing

Serverless computing enables developers to write and deploy code without the burden of server management. Discover why developers are choosing serverless architecture.

  • What is serverless computing?

    Serverless computing is a type of cloud computing - a dynamic method of delivering backend services on an as-needed basis.

  • What is edge computing?

    Edge computing is computational processing at the edge of the network, at or near the source of the data, instead of processing within a centralized infrastructure.

  • What is cloud computing?

    Cloud computing provides users with on-demand access to computing resources, such as servers, storage, applications, and services all over the internet, instead of storing and managing them locally on their own servers or data centers.

  • What is WebAssembly?

    WebAssembly is an open binary instruction format created to enhance the speed and efficiency of web applications.

  • What is application observability?

    Application observability is a comprehensive approach to understanding and managing the performance of your software systems by collecting, correlating, and analyzing telemetry data from various components of your applications.

  • What is WASI?

    The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) offers a solution by providing common standards for running WebAssembly modules outside of web browsers, allowing for smoother integration with other systems and software used by your company.

  • What is the component model?

    A component model is a framework that guides how software parts are designed and put together within a system. It's like a blueprint for building with digital Lego blocks. Each block, or component, is a self-contained unit that does a specific job.

  • What is a secret store?

    A secret store is a secure, distributed system for storing and managing sensitive information in edge computing environments, such as API keys, certificates, passwords, tokens, and credentials.

  • What are KV stores and why do they matter?

    Key-value stores are a type of specialized NOSQL database that allow you to store data in the form of key-value pairs instead of in a table-based structure. It is also referred to in computer science as an “associative array” or “dictionary”.

  • What is edge to cloud computing?

  • What is edge AI?

    Learn more about Edge AI, discover its benefits, and see its impact across industries.

