What is serverless computing? Serverless computing is a type of cloud computing - a dynamic method of delivering backend services on an as-needed basis.

What is edge computing? Edge computing is computational processing at the edge of the network, at or near the source of the data, instead of processing within a centralized infrastructure.

What is cloud computing? Cloud computing provides users with on-demand access to computing resources, such as servers, storage, applications, and services all over the internet, instead of storing and managing them locally on their own servers or data centers.

What is WebAssembly? WebAssembly is an open binary instruction format created to enhance the speed and efficiency of web applications.

What is application observability? Application observability is a comprehensive approach to understanding and managing the performance of your software systems by collecting, correlating, and analyzing telemetry data from various components of your applications.

What is WASI? The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) offers a solution by providing common standards for running WebAssembly modules outside of web browsers, allowing for smoother integration with other systems and software used by your company.

What is the component model? A component model is a framework that guides how software parts are designed and put together within a system. It's like a blueprint for building with digital Lego blocks. Each block, or component, is a self-contained unit that does a specific job.

What is a secret store? A secret store is a secure, distributed system for storing and managing sensitive information in edge computing environments, such as API keys, certificates, passwords, tokens, and credentials.

What are KV stores and why do they matter? Key-value stores are a type of specialized NOSQL database that allow you to store data in the form of key-value pairs instead of in a table-based structure. It is also referred to in computer science as an “associative array” or “dictionary”.

What is edge to cloud computing? Edge computing is computational processing at the edge of the network, at or near the source of the data, instead of processing within a centralized infrastructure.