Serverless computing enables developers to write and deploy code without the burden of server management. Discover why developers are choosing serverless architecture.
Serverless computing is a type of cloud computing - a dynamic method of delivering backend services on an as-needed basis.
Edge computing is computational processing at the edge of the network, at or near the source of the data, instead of processing within a centralized infrastructure.
Cloud computing provides users with on-demand access to computing resources, such as servers, storage, applications, and services all over the internet, instead of storing and managing them locally on their own servers or data centers.
WebAssembly is an open binary instruction format created to enhance the speed and efficiency of web applications.
Application observability is a comprehensive approach to understanding and managing the performance of your software systems by collecting, correlating, and analyzing telemetry data from various components of your applications.
The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) offers a solution by providing common standards for running WebAssembly modules outside of web browsers, allowing for smoother integration with other systems and software used by your company.
A component model is a framework that guides how software parts are designed and put together within a system. It's like a blueprint for building with digital Lego blocks. Each block, or component, is a self-contained unit that does a specific job.
A secret store is a secure, distributed system for storing and managing sensitive information in edge computing environments, such as API keys, certificates, passwords, tokens, and credentials.
Key-value stores are a type of specialized NOSQL database that allow you to store data in the form of key-value pairs instead of in a table-based structure. It is also referred to in computer science as an “associative array” or “dictionary”.
Edge computing is computational processing at the edge of the network, at or near the source of the data, instead of processing within a centralized infrastructure.
Learn more about Edge AI, discover its benefits, and see its impact across industries.