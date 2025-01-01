What is a secret store?

A secret store is a secure, distributed system for storing and managing sensitive information in edge computing environments, such as API keys, certificates, passwords, tokens, and credentials.

Such information must remain hidden from unauthorized use. At the same time, approved systems require temporary access to perform essential tasks. So, a secret store distributes encryption of these essential items across multiple locations while allowing retrieval when authentication is presented.

Why is a secret store important?

By centralizing the management and encryption of private data across devices and services, a secret store significantly reduces the risk of unwanted access or breaches that could otherwise occur. Let's explore how a secret store benefits you in more depth:

Enhances security: It centralizes and encrypts sensitive data , significantly reducing the risk of exposure or unauthorized access that could compromise your systems.

Enables dynamic secrets: This key management system supports automatic rotation and revocation of credentials, keeping your systems more secure over time. Compromised credentials are quickly replaced without interrupting operations, preventing further damage.

Improves compliance : A secret store helps you meet data protection and access control regulatory requirements . Maintaining auditable logs of who accessed what keys and when simplifies audits and helps validate sound security practices.

Simplifies operations: It centralizes the management of sensitive data across multiple services and environments, streamlining overall access management. As a result, your employees spend less time manually updating different system credentials.

Reduces developer burden: Confidential information is no longer hard-coded into application code, reducing security vulnerabilities.

Provides fine-grained access control: You also precisely control who can access specific secrets, enhancing security.

Supports auditing and monitorin g: Detailed logs track access and usage, improving visibility of any irregularities. You can quickly determine if credentials were misused or compromised to minimize related risks.

Accelerates incident response: You can rapidly revoke and replace stolen keys, reducing the impact of incidents. Promptly removing attackers' access helps prevent further unauthorized activity or data exposure.

How a secret store works

A secret store uses encryption, access control, and distributed storage to securely manage sensitive information across different environments. By applying these essential principles, private data stays protected yet remains available when needed by authorized systems. Here's a breakdown of its core functions:

Encryption at rest : Secrets are encrypted before storage, so even if accessed improperly, unauthorized parties can't read the data.

Encryption in transit: Secure protocols encrypt transmissions so sensitive information can't be spied on while moving from one place to another.

Access control: Authentication and permission checks ensure only approved systems or users can briefly access specific information matching their needs.

Key management : Encryption keys are updated regularly in the background to strengthen data protection.

Versioning: Older versions of sensitive data are retained, allowing continued use of previous configurations until they are entirely replaced.

Distribution: Encrypted information is distributed securely to edge locations where it may be required without compromising the original encoded information.

Caching: Secrets are temporarily retained for quick access, optimizing performance without weakening protections or control.

Monitoring: Access and usage are tracked to provide visibility for auditing and identifying irregularities.

Integration: Existing authentication systems , like OAuth or SAML, can be integrated to simplify authentication management across services.

API/SDK support: Applications interact with the confidential store through provided programming interfaces, securely retrieving data on demand.

Where to use a secret store

Whether components interact internally or externally, securely managing credentials in distributed systems allows proper functioning while preserving privacy.

Below are some common scenarios for deploying a key management system with a centralized approach:

Microservices authentication: Interconnected, yet independent services require authentication for communication. A secret store centrally handles credentials for smooth functioning.

Database access : Storing connection details separately from code enhances security when regularly accessing databases. Automatic rotation further strengthens protection.

API key management : Centralized control simplifies managing and revoking access to API keys, regardless of scale.

SSL/TLS certificate management: Private authentication codes and certificate authenticating servers remain safely hidden yet available as needed.

Encryption key management: Data protection requires secure encryption. A secret store reduces the burden while upholding appropriate security practices.

Configuration management: Sensitive settings should be stored separately from versioned code. Centralization prevents exposure with convenient, controlled access.

OAuth token storage: This technology securely manages OAuth tokens for third-party integrations.

Secrets for CI/CD pipelines: During automated testing and deployment, temporary access to credentials and sensitive build details are provided securely, ensuring only the necessary data is accessed.

IoT device authentication: Managing credentials for large fleets of internet-connected devices is simplified through centralized control, preventing exposure across multiple endpoints.

Temporary access tokens: A secret store efficiently generates and manages short-lived tokens that automatically expire, minimizing risk.

The industry impact of Fastly's secret store

Fastly's secret store, integrated with its edge computing platform, offers a comprehensive solution that enhances performance and security. With distributed encryption and control at the network edge, confidential data remains protected yet accessible to authorized applications, services, and devices. Key features and benefits include:

Integration with Compute services: Credentials remain encrypted and are provisioned appropriately when authentication allows, ensuring authorized access at the edge.

High performance: Fastly's secret store delivers credentials to edge applications and services without compromise, maintaining strong security while optimizing for speed. Access enjoys " blistering fast speeds ."

Scalability: Whether you have a few keys or many as your infrastructure grows, the platform supports managing everything needed for your deployments. Paid accounts get at least ten secrets to start.

Flexible management: Stores are easily created and modified through an API , adapting to your workflows without disrupting productivity.

Edge-optimized: The solution is specifically designed for edge computing environments, ensuring sensitive information flows securely to the network perimeter as authentication permits.

Secure by design: Robust encryption techniques and granular access rules uphold security as a top priority, keeping your confidential details well-protected at all times.

Developer-friendly: The platform simplifies the typically complex challenge of credential management in edge computing scenarios, so you can focus on building without security risks hindering progress.

Compliance-ready: Fastly helps you meet industry regulations by supporting auditing and detailed policies governing information access, simplifying oversight requirements.

Fine-grained control: Fastly's secret store offers precise rules over access and usage logs, providing complete visibility to verify that appropriate security practices are followed.

Cost-effective: The platform gives you one secret store in Compute trials, with additional capacity available for purchase scaling, keeping operations affordable as your infrastructure grows.