Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023
Fastly named a Leader in Forrester’s Edge Development Platforms Wave report for its vision, innovation, roadmap, security features, and more.Download report
Fastly Enterprise Serverless
Compute is an advanced serverless platform built on open standards that runs your code, in your favorite language, on our global edge network. It’s designed to address the requirements of modern application development by empowering customers to run code in a highly secure execution environment with microsecond cold start times, at scale, on the edge.
Developers use Compute to deliver more personalized experiences faster and innovate faster at the edge without introducing latency. Our award-winning developer portal makes it easy to get started with access to use cases, starter kits, tutorials, sample code, and more. We also offer guided introductions to our platform via CLI and simple management via our flexible APIs.
With Wasmtime, Compute offers code execution startup times in microseconds, not milliseconds. Developers can run complex code across multiple environments and can test with live logs plus debugging. This allows developers to rapidly deploy experiments to optimize customer touchpoints that drive higher conversion rates and boost revenue.
Avoid the challenges that typically come with outsourcing infrastructure, like VMs or containers, and reduce the operational burden on your teams. Take advantage of flexible deployment options including the Fastly web interface, the Fastly API, Fastly’s Terraform provider, or the Fastly CLI.
Developers enjoy ease of deployment with full support for Terraform and GitHub. Deploy Compute in any CI/CD environment using our RESTful API. DevOps teams can rapidly program, configure, and provision infrastructure on our platform, freeing app developers to focus on delivering features, without worrying about how to scale them.
Fastly’s platform architecture and our implementation of WebAssembly (Wasm) simplifies development by allowing developers to run code with high-performance, in flexible locations between their servers and their customers. Wasm is also more secure with each request/response running in an isolated runtime.
Fastly’s edge data solutions remove data location obstacles by making critical data available everywhere. Deliver modern applications fast and reduce costs by moving or replicating data to our global edge.
Compute provides a whole new level of serverless visibility with real-time and historic dashboards to give you insight into requests, CPU time, origin status, and much more. Our real-time logging capabilities provide an up to the second view into your services so you can find and fix issues fast.
Compute enables development teams to plug into their current tooling and processes (Terraform, GitHub, APIs, etc) to integrate seamlessly with the edge. Our developer hub and community forum help developers learn and grow with access to starter kits, tutorials, demos, sample code, and more.
“The Fastly KV store does what it says it does—it’s fast, flexible and scalable. We have access to logic at the edge as well as the high performance and availability our customers need.”
Ben Burkert
CTO
“Fastly Compute allowed us to innovate rapidly and provide a huge amount of business value to our customers, even as a startup. It’s kind of ridiculous the amount of leverage that we gained by using Fastly.”
Max Stoiber
CEO
"Using the KV store, we hit the redirect immediately, and the user can go on to find the content they actually want. And because that content is also served from the edge, the whole round trip of a redirect and landing on the next page takes 50 milliseconds."
Keith Mazanec
Director, Software Engineering
Fastly named a Leader in Forrester’s Edge Development Platforms Wave report for its vision, innovation, roadmap, security features, and more.Download report
Harness the information you need to find a reliable edge computing platform you trust.Read the ebook
Scaling, performance, and optimization represent big challenges in the development of modern applications. Serverless computing at the edge represents the first and only option that satisfies DevOps while allowing organizations to maintain the rapid pace of innovation.Read the ebook
Your end users are demanding greater website and application performance, but performance is also a function of the developer experience. Dev teams need a platform that allows them to build and iterate quickly and safely - without compromise. Compute accomplishes this by providing developers the right tools to deliver a safe and engaging end-user experience without sacrificing cost, control, or performance.
Instantly scale across our global network. There is no need for developers to configure bursting controls or manage concurrency. Instances are automatically created based on the load of the incoming requests.
Our innovative isolation technology executes each platform request separately to significantly minimize your attack surface area, plus protection from the blast radius of buggy code or configuration mistakes from other users.
The Fastly CLI can run conventional serverless apps as Fastly compatible services locally for easy testing and debugging of code using the developer’s preferred integrated development environment.
Fastly supports multiple programming languages and empowers developers to use any language that can compile to WebAssembly by providing WebAssembly System interfaces (WASI) to our platform.
Instantly scale across our global network. There is no need for developers to configure bursting controls or manage concurrency. Instances are automatically created based on the load of the incoming requests.
Our innovative isolation technology executes each platform request separately to significantly minimize your attack surface area, plus protection from the blast radius of buggy code or configuration mistakes from other users.
The Fastly CLI can run conventional serverless apps as Fastly compatible services locally for easy testing and debugging of code using the developer’s preferred integrated development environment.
Fastly supports multiple programming languages and empowers developers to use any language that can compile to WebAssembly by providing WebAssembly System interfaces (WASI) to our platform.
Build and deploy code fast with our secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.