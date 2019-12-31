On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP)

Dynamically package your video content in real time

Instead of pre-packaging VOD files to suit different formats, let Fastly’s On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) cut storage costs, tailor content and unlock operational efficiencies.

How OTFP can help

OTFP lets you store files and dynamically package and deliver optimized versions when requested. It supports common streaming formats and resolutions to give you flexibility when delivering online media. OTFP lets you package and deliver different versions for mobile users as their network connection improves or degrades. And since it only package what viewers request, you deliver only what is needed.

On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) Datasheet diagram

Benefits

Get personalized content in front of your viewers

Simplify your workflow and eliminate the need to generate static segments. Enjoy the flexibility of being able to package and deliver for the right streaming protocols (HLS, MPEG-DASH).

Reduce storage costs

Fastly’s OTFP helps lower costs associated with duplicate content for different packaging protocols. By tailoring media dynamically on-the-fly, you no longer need to store multiple versions of the same content.

Save time on the back end

Enjoy greater flexibility and control with OTFP’s multiple digital rights management (DRM) integrations and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) support. Integrate with leading DAI partners, and leverage HLS-timed metadata as well as content preconditioning to save time. 

JW Player logo

"One of the things Fastly provides that has allowed us to be successful is their On-the-Fly Packager. Our originals are being packaged for us rather than JW Player having to package everything ourselves. It’s worked really well, and Fastly has helped us a ton."

George Ponick

Senior Engineering Manager

OTFP Specifications

Packaging / Transmuxing

  • HLS (Transport Stream & Fragmented MP4), MPEG-DASH, HDS

  • Audio-only streaming supported

Source Formats

  • .mp4, .mov, .m4a, .m4v

Codecs

  • Video: AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265 

  • Audio: AAC, MP3, AC3, E-AC3

Resolutions

  • SD, HD and UHD 4K support • HFR support

Subtitles / Closed Captioning

  • Multi-language

  • In-band (CEA 608/708) & out-of-band (WebVtt)

Security

  • TLS delivery (Manifests & segments)

  • Token authentication (Manifests & segments)

  • Content targeting (Geo IP, VPN/proxy, & device detection) 

  • Media encryption (HLS, MPEG-DASH)

  • Multi-DRM support & integration

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

277 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

