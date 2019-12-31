Dynamically package your video content in real time
Instead of pre-packaging VOD files to suit different formats, let Fastly’s On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) cut storage costs, tailor content and unlock operational efficiencies.
How OTFP can help
OTFP lets you store files and dynamically package and deliver optimized versions when requested. It supports common streaming formats and resolutions to give you flexibility when delivering online media. OTFP lets you package and deliver different versions for mobile users as their network connection improves or degrades. And since it only package what viewers request, you deliver only what is needed.
Benefits
Get personalized content in front of your viewers
Simplify your workflow and eliminate the need to generate static segments. Enjoy the flexibility of being able to package and deliver for the right streaming protocols (HLS, MPEG-DASH).
Reduce storage costs
Fastly’s OTFP helps lower costs associated with duplicate content for different packaging protocols. By tailoring media dynamically on-the-fly, you no longer need to store multiple versions of the same content.
Save time on the back end
Enjoy greater flexibility and control with OTFP’s multiple digital rights management (DRM) integrations and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) support. Integrate with leading DAI partners, and leverage HLS-timed metadata as well as content preconditioning to save time.
"One of the things Fastly provides that has allowed us to be successful is their On-the-Fly Packager. Our originals are being packaged for us rather than JW Player having to package everything ourselves. It’s worked really well, and Fastly has helped us a ton."
George Ponick
Senior Engineering Manager
OTFP Specifications
Packaging / Transmuxing
HLS (Transport Stream & Fragmented MP4), MPEG-DASH, HDS
Audio-only streaming supported
Source Formats
.mp4, .mov, .m4a, .m4v
Codecs
Video: AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265
Audio: AAC, MP3, AC3, E-AC3
Resolutions
SD, HD and UHD 4K support • HFR support
Subtitles / Closed Captioning
Multi-language
In-band (CEA 608/708) & out-of-band (WebVtt)
Security
TLS delivery (Manifests & segments)
Token authentication (Manifests & segments)
Content targeting (Geo IP, VPN/proxy, & device detection)
Media encryption (HLS, MPEG-DASH)
Multi-DRM support & integration
