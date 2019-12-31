How OTFP can help

OTFP lets you store files and dynamically package and deliver optimized versions when requested. It supports common streaming formats and resolutions to give you flexibility when delivering online media. OTFP lets you package and deliver different versions for mobile users as their network connection improves or degrades. And since it only package what viewers request, you deliver only what is needed.

Benefits

Get personalized content in front of your viewers

Simplify your workflow and eliminate the need to generate static segments. Enjoy the flexibility of being able to package and deliver for the right streaming protocols (HLS, MPEG-DASH).

Reduce storage costs

Fastly’s OTFP helps lower costs associated with duplicate content for different packaging protocols. By tailoring media dynamically on-the-fly, you no longer need to store multiple versions of the same content.

Save time on the back end

Enjoy greater flexibility and control with OTFP’s multiple digital rights management (DRM) integrations and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) support. Integrate with leading DAI partners, and leverage HLS-timed metadata as well as content preconditioning to save time.

"One of the things Fastly provides that has allowed us to be successful is their On-the-Fly Packager. Our originals are being packaged for us rather than JW Player having to package everything ourselves. It’s worked really well, and Fastly has helped us a ton." George Ponick Senior Engineering Manager