In June, we hosted Fastly Altitude, our first customer summit, where we chatted with existing customers — some large, some small, some old, and some new — about features they'd like to see and ways we could improve Fastly. Traffic growth has continued at a steady pace; we've gone from 1.3 million requests and 380 gigabits per second at the end of March 2015 to 2 million requests and 900 gigabits per second, and have upgraded our points of presence (POPs) to the latest design. We've also added POPs in: Stockholm, Osaka, Seattle, Denver, Melbourne, and Miami.