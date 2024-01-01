Q4 2015 - Q1 2016

Compared to the madness of the holiday season, this quarter has been a relatively quiet one, with the exception of the Super Bowl. As a CDN, Fastly is in a unique position to help companies handle the load of successful Super Bowl ads, and monitor the results in real time. On average, we saw a 74x increase in requests per second for our customers with ads. One particularly popular ad drew 190x more requests per second than usual, traffic which we handled seamlessly as visitors rushed to engage with the brand online.
Over the last quarter, we've deployed hardware upgrades to eastern and central North America. This work represents a capacity increase of 16% of our global footprint, with more hardware caching augments in the works to improve performance.
To accommodate this growth, we have made a 10% increase in our network capacity to key transit partners, internet exchange points, and private peers. We have joined key Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the world, including Equinix Exchanges in North America and Asia, LONAP in London, BBIX in Japan, and Megaport and WAIX throughout Australia. Finally, we are peering on the Brazilian IX in São Paulo.
You can learn more about Fastly's Peering Policy at https://www.fastly.com/peering and our peering footprint at PeeringDB: http://as54113.peeringdb.com/.
Audit Logs are now accessible via the API, and will help you keep track of changes to your service, including which changes were made, when, and by whom. Audit Logs will also help you secure your configurations, improve monitoring, and conduct better troubleshooting and debugging when abnormal behavior arises.
Current supported events include:
Audit Logs are API-only for now, and the feature is currently in Limited Availability. For more information, please see our API documentation.
We’re pleased to announce support for the Magento 1 Extension. Magento is a leading ecommerce platform that powers 30% of the Alexa top ecommerce sites. The Magento 1 Extension will help merchants seamlessly speed up their customers’ online shopping experience while minimizing infrastructure costs.
Magento already has great support for Varnish thanks to an extension developed by Phoenix Media. We partnered with Phoenix Media and the Magento Community to rebuild this extension on top of Fastly, taking advantage of Fastly-specific features such as surrogate keys, GeoIP, crypto extensions, and Origin Shield.
The Magento 1 Extension is available on our GitHub page. Try it out and let us know what you think — we look forward to your feedback. We also support the extension as part of the Fastly ecommerce package.
We now support log streaming to Google Cloud Storage endpoints, continuing the relationship between Fastly and Google. Back in 2014, we announced our Cloud Accelerator, which combined the power of Google’s infrastructure with the speed of our real-time content delivery network. To this end, we continue to front content stored on Google’s Cloud Storage platform.
You can read more about this logging functionality in our docs. Please email our support team for help or suggestions for other integrations with Google.
This past quarter we released On-the-Fly Packaging support for MPEG-DASH, which will help you further offload origin traffic and deliver on-demand videos when they’re requested. With the addition of MPEG-DASH, Fastly now supports packaging of the most common streaming formats (HLS, HDS, and MPEG-DASH). This packaging also supports the most widely adopted specification version (ISO/IEC 23009-1:2014) for videos transcoded with AVC / H264 video and AAC audio codecs.
If you’re interested in Video-on-Demand, Streaming Media, or MPEG-DASH, please contact sales@fastly.com
Fastly’s On-the-Fly Packaging service now includes support for multi-language subtitles and closed captioning both in-band (CEA 608/708 specification) and out-of-band (WebVTT) to help you comply with FCC regulations for captioning internet videos.
If you’re interested in Video-on-Demand or Streaming Media, please contact sales@fastly.com
We recently released Trick Play support for HLS in our On-the-Fly Packaging service. Trick Play lets you provide a much better navigation experience to your users by showing scenes from the video during fast-forwarding and rewinding. Additionally, Trick Play helps you comply with the HLS Authoring Specification for Apple TV.
If you’re interested in Video-on-Demand or Streaming Media, please contact sales@fastly.com
In our continued effort to give our customers more visibility, our On-the-Fly Packaging service now exposes additional video metrics in VCL, including:
Using our real-time streaming logs, these metrics can be passed to third-party services for storage and analysis, delivering better insights into audience engagement.
If you’re interested in Video-on-Demand or Streaming Media, please contact sales@fastly.com
At Fastly, we care about the security of your content. Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is an extra layer of security that requires not only a username and password but also a code or passphrase that only the user has access to. Previously, you could turn on 2FA across your organization, but individual users could choose whether to enable it or not. Now in Beta, we’ve made it possible for you to enforce these settings at the company and individual level. Individuals users will not be able to log into Fastly without setting this up, greatly reducing support and monitoring time.
If you’re interested in joining the beta program for Company Enforced Two-Factor Authentication, please contact support@fastly.com.
We recently released a custom-built DNS routing platform that gives us more flexible ways to route your users to the nearest Fastly POP. The platform improves performance and allows us to reduce load on certain POPs as they get busy. In addition to the basic performance gains, we can do custom optimizations that target individual customers and locations for improvements. This provides an unprecedented degree of control and we're excited to use it to make Fastly even faster. We'll provide more details in the coming months as we migrate customers over to the platform.
Fastly now has a new DDoS mitigation service, designed to protect you from Layer 3, Layer 4, and complex Layer 7 attacks. You can choose one of two options as an add-on to your CDN service. Both plans provide additional mitigation support for DDoS protection for HTTP (port 80) and HTTPS (port 443, TLS) services with unlimited overage protection:
If you’re interested in our DDoS mitigation services, please contact sales@fastly.com.
OTFP now more gracefully handles certain broken audio tracks in source mp4 files.
This past quarter, Fastly had a presence at the following events:
We’re continuing our efforts to support open source projects by donating our services. Here are some projects that have recently started using Fastly:
As always, if you have an open source project that can use Fastly services, please reach out to community@fastly.com. Want to chat with Fastly engineers and other customers using our product? Check out our Community Forum.