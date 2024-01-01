Q4’16 - Q1’17

Network capacity growth

In Q1 2017, Fastly reached 10 Tbps of global capacity. Our team continues to aggressively expand direct interconnection with various partner networks, joining internet exchange points (FL-IX, QIX, and STHIX), and grow our IP transit capacity.

Point of presence (POP) additions & enhancements

We’re happy to announce that we’ve added POPs in Madrid and Montreal, which help reduce latency and improve performance for our customers. We also deployed more capacity by upgrading our MegaPOP deployments in Seattle, Singapore, and Miami. We continue to show our New Zealand customers love with a large upgrade to our Auckland POP, now also present at MegaIX Auckland and AKL-IX.

Feature releases

IPv6 support

IPv6 support is now in General Availability. Using Fastly for IPv6 termination is a great way to reap the benefits of IPv6 without incurring the cost of overhauling your backend infrastructure. Check out our blog for more on the evolution of IPv6 at Fastly — and how to implement it.

Geolocation dataset upgrade

Fastly recently completed an upgrade to our geolocation dataset. You will benefit from new geographic variables, IPv6 support, more frequent updates, and an easier process to add new location-related fields in the future. We’ve also created a migration guide that highlights important items to consider as you upgrade to the new dataset.

Logentries one-click integration

Fastly has partnered with Logentries to help our customers easily set up a logging endpoint in minutes using our one-click integration. As part of this integration, you get quick access to Logentries log views from within the Fastly control panel. And because Fastly delivers 100% of logs in real time, you get quick insights for better decision making.

New and improved log formatting

You can now upgrade to version 2 of our custom log format within Fastly’s web interface. Moving forward, all new logging endpoints will use this new format by default. Upgrading is easy and provides benefits like being able to generate log lines in vcl_log instead of vcl_deliver, allowing us to accurately set the various size variables. A greater set of Apache logging directives are also supported in the new log format. We highly recommend upgrading so you can take advantage of our more robust logging capabilities for better visibility.

Logging endpoint enhancements

In Q1 we expanded support of Amazon S3 logging endpoints by enabling server-side encryption and additional options for storage classes. A key benefit of Amazon’s server-side encryption with S3-managed encryption keys (SSE-S3) is that it employs strong multi-factor encryption, improving infrastructure security. We now also support setting the log line format field for many logging endpoints including S3, GCS, and Sumo Logic. This lets you configure the format of the outgoing message, including the ability to drop any syslog prefix, which is useful for writing JSON or CSV style log lines. We’re also excited to announce a user interface for Loggly and Heroku’s Logplex, endpoints which were previously API only.

API token management

We’re replacing account-level API keys with user-level API tokens to offer finer-grained control over access to our API. This lets you create multiple API credentials for managing your Fastly services, and provides greater visibility into who (or what) is making API requests on your account. As part of this migration we have also released a new management interface that offers an easier way to create new tokens, offering granular control over scope, service access, and expiration. You can also use this interface to view and delete all existing tokens.

VCL local variables

Local variables are now in General Availability; they make writing VCL easier by providing temporary storage (no more stashing values in headers) in addition to mathematical and time calculations.

Web interface updates

The Fastly control panel has a new global heatmap. The miniature view of the heatmap shows relative traffic to our different POP locations around the world. Expand the heatmap to see data segmented by POP including a breakout of requests, cache hit ratio (CHR), errors, and number of shield requests.

Community update

Events

Upcoming: Join us for Altitude San Francisco on June 28-29! You can register here.

Recent talks by Fastly folks:



APRICOT : Our VP of Infrastructure Tom Daly talked about the minimum viable FIB at APRICOT in Vietnam. Here are his slides.

Google Cloud Next : Fastly sponsored and exhibited at this immersive event, and our CEO Artur Bergman gave a talk about how to maximize storage class use.

South by Southwest : Fastly CSO Window Snyder moderated a panel of customers to discuss the modern media landscape and how it relates to cybersecurity.

Altitude NYC: We held our first East Coast Fastly customer summit in New York. Altitude NYC brought together over 200 customers and prospects to solve complex problems in cloud infrastructure, security, DevOps, and more. Speakers included industry leaders from The New York Times, HashiCorp, Vogue, Spotify, and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook.



Open source and non-profit projects we’re supporting

We proudly support open source and non-profit projects by donating our services. Here are some projects that have recently started using Fastly:

We proudly support open source and non-profit projects by donating our services. Here are some projects that have recently started using Fastly: