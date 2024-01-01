Hi Fastly customers + friends,

As another year ends, we reflect on Q4 releases. We are delighted to open our Compute@Edge Free Trial with $50 in credits so that you can test our platform. Simply navigate to the Compute tab in the Fastly UI to start a service. While you’re at it, consider adding Origin Inspector to your observability strategy. This new update provides real-time and historical datasets and visualization of your origin traffic to the Fastly edge cloud network. On the security side, Signal Sciences Advanced Rate Limiting customer-defined client identifiers has more than doubled to 25,000, arming customers in the premier package with more effective protection. Cloud WAF VPC 2.0 was also released and allows each deployment to handle more simultaneous connections from Cloud WAF to a single origin.

Table of Contents

Compute@Edge Free Trial

We’re excited to announce that Compute@Edge is now available for anyone to use with a free trial. We’re offering $50 in credits (or local equivalent) to facilitate testing of the platform. To get started, simply sign up or sign in to your Fastly account, navigate to the “Compute” tab, and start a new service. Users can now see a new option for a Compute@Edge trial on the homepage of the Fastly UI. This exciting announcement comes alongside a whole slew of Compute@Edge updates, including our limited-time sales offer and our selection as a Leader in edge computing by Forrester.

Origin Inspector Limited Availability

Origin Inspector provides customers with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to the Fastly Edge Cloud network. It allows users to monitor origin traffic without requiring to send log data to a third-party data collector. Specifically, Origin Inspector aggregates origin response data (for example, egress bandwidth, response status codes, and number of origin responses) received by a specified service and presents that information either as visualizations in the web interface or as a JSON-formatted data stream

.

Advanced Rate Limiting

The default number of IPs or customer-defined client identifiers that can be blocked or logged per rate limiting rule has now been increased from 10,000 to 25,000. The update will provide more intelligent management of lists of client-identifiers which are being blocked or logged when those lists grow near maximum capacity. When lists are not near maximum capacity, there is no change vs. existing behavior. The result will be more effective protection against high volume attack and abuse scenarios for our customers and more unpredictability for attackers in these scenarios.

Cloud WAF VPC 2.0

The Cloud WAF team has released VPC 2.0, an enhanced Cloud WAF infrastructure that allows each deployment to handle more open concurrent connections from Cloud WAF to a single origin. This will solve issues for larger scale customers with higher numbers of connections to a single origin. Any new corp level Cloud WAF deployments will run through VPC 2.0 infrastructure.