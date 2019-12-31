Fastly vs Imperva: A Competitive Comparison
Almost 90% of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF customers are in full blocking mode*
Fastly is the only vendor recognized for 6 consecutive years as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP **
Why move to Fastly?
Fewer false positives: Fastly Next-Gen WAF's SmartParse detection engine is able to make highly accurate, contextual classification of attack traffic, eliminating the need for the numerous, maintenance-intensive regex rulesets required by Imperva. Fastly’s approach results in fewer false positives and less tuning toil than regex.
Improved visibility: Unlike traditional WAFs, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF also leverages Signals – clear, easy-to-understand labels attached to requests. These Signals provide deep visibility into traffic behavior, helping you quickly identify, understand, and respond to potential threats.
More performant network: Fastly’s network is more performant than Imperva’s. Fastly’s 336 Tbps1 vs. Imperva’s 13 Tbps (as of May 29, 2024) equates to better customer experiences and enhanced DDoS protection.
Better bot management: For customers needing enhanced visibility and control over bot traffic, Fastly Bot Management takes advantage of the same accuracy, visibility and ease of use of our Next-Gen WAF in a powerful, flexible package.
DevSecOps-friendly: Unlike legacy WAFs, which force developers outside of their toolchain environments to see and fix issues, Fastly’s API-first security portfolio offers single-click integrations with common development and operations alerting engines, chat-ops, project management, and incident tracking systems.
Deploy anywhere: While Imperva is testing container deployment, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF rapidly deploys and protects everywhere your apps operate - containers, clouds, on-premises, at the edge, and beyond.
Capabilities
Fastly
Imperva
WAAP
Compliance
Protocols
Protection controls
Architecture
Single network
Management & Administration
Configurability
Configuration speed
Ease of use
Programmable, API-first
Native visibility
Appliance-independent
Managed Security
AppSec threat hunting
Move to a better WAF
Time to shift from Imperva to Fastly. We are committed to making the switch as seamless as possible.
Hear what our customers have to say
“Fastly's new Bot Management solution provides granular visibility and rule setting capability to let the good traffic in and keep the bad traffic out, which will help us protect our content and reduce infrastructure costs.”
Paul Laleu, CTO, Le Monde
“With the Next-Gen WAF, once we turn it on it starts blocking things immediately, right there at the edge. It's identifying all these malicious actors and they’re not making their way to our code at all. It's all being blocked right there at the edge. It's been shockingly easy to use, too.”
Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY
“Dealing with false positives is my number one frustration. Since we implemented Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, I don’t have to spend any time dealing with that. Problem traffic gets black-holded, and I never have to worry about it.”
Sean Hamlin, Technical Account Manager, amazee.io
"The signals-based technology of the Next-Gen WAF lets us do more targeted blocking rather than blocking entire content types or countries,"
Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology, Life Time
Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice
See why Fastly was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.
2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Learn about the current landscape and what to look for when selecting a cloud WAAP solution.
* Almost 90% of Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers are in full blocking mode, as of March 2023.
** Fastly is the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for six years in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). Download Report.
