AWS

AWS

Logging

Storage

Database

Get started

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

Shared value

Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Observability

JavaScriptRustWebAssembly

Learn more
Ambassador Edge Stack

Ambassador Edge Stack

Gateway

Get started

The Ambassador Edge Stack is the most popular API gateway solution for Kubernetes. Built on the industry-leading Envoy Proxy, Ambassador Edge Stack includes load balancing, authentication with popular Identity Aware Proxies (IAPs), rate-limiting for DDOS attacks, TLS encryption, and more.

Shared value

Enables configuration of Fastly Security products for all incoming traffic at the Ambassador Edge Stack cluster edge.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Apache

Apache

Webserver

Get started

HTTP Daemon is a software program that runs in the background of a web server and waits for the incoming server requests. The daemon answers the request automatically and serves the hypertext and multimedia documents over the Internet using HTTP. Signal Sciences plugs in as a compiled module into Apache HTTP.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Apache.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Network Services

Learn more
Apache Tomcat

Apache Tomcat

Webserver

Get started

The Apache Tomcat® software is an open source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language and Java WebSocket technologies. Fastly (Signal Sciences) is supported as a Servlet Filter plugin.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security solutions to operate in architectures leveraging Apache Tomcat.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Network Services

Learn more
Auth0

Auth0

Security

Get started

The Auth0 Identity Platform takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. 

Shared value

Allows for Auth0 authentication at the Fastly edge to validate access to origin-hosted applications and servers.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Security

Rust

Learn more
Backblaze

Backblaze

Database

Get started

Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.

Shared value

Combines data from the Fastly edge with your Backblaze stored rich media files. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Network Services

Rust

Learn more
Cisco Threat Response

Cisco Threat Response

Security

Get started

Cisco Threat Response automates integrations across select security products from Cisco and Cisco partners and accelerates key security operations functions: detection, investigation, and remediation. It is a key pillar of Cisco’s integrated security architecture.

Shared value

Provides Cisco Threat Response immediate visibility into attacks seen in Fastly security products for correlation, case creation, and corrective actions.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Citrix

Citrix

Gateway

Get started

Citrix simplifies your application deployment across traditional and cloud architectures. It helps you manage your applications wherever they live and improve application performance and security with real-time visibility and analytics.

Shared value

Provides secure private access to Fastly through Citrix’s gateway.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Cloudentity

Cloudentity

Security

Get started

Cloudentity is a privacy-first customer identity and access management platform focused on providing the right people with the right data at the right time and place. 

Shared value

Enables Cloudentity’s cloud-native identity and access control microservices to work in conjunction with Fastly’s Security products.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Datadog

Datadog

Logging

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.

Shared value

Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Compute

  • Observability

WebAssembly

Learn more
Docker

Docker

Container

Get started

Docker is an open platform for developing, shipping, and running applications. Docker enables you to separate your applications from your infrastructure so you can deliver software quickly.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to operate in Docker container architectures.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Edgemesh

Edgemesh

Storage

Get started

Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.

Shared value

The combination of Fastly Compute and Edgemesh let developers run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale and right at the edge.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

JavaScript

Learn more
Elastic

Elastic

Logging

Security

Get started

Elastic reliably and securely takes data from any source, in any format, and enables you to search, analyze, and visualize it in real-time.

Shared value

Enables real-time log streaming of Fastly data to ElasticSearch for in-depth analytics.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Network Services

  • Observability

Learn more
Envoy Proxy

Envoy Proxy

Container

Gateway

Get started

Envoy is an open-source edge and service network proxy that organizations leverage for greater scale as they move from monolithic to microservices-based application architectures. 

Shared value

Enables using Envoy Proxy load balancing in conjunction with Fastly’s security solutions.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Fauna

Fauna

Database

Get started

Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.

Shared value

Keeps Fastly Compute and data closer to your end-user on Fastly’s edge. Fastly Compute and Fauna’s serverless footprint also allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure. 

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

JavaScript

Learn more
Go

Go

SDK

Get started

Go, often referred to as Golang, is an open-source programming language developed by Google. The Go SDK includes tools and libraries that facilitate Go application development.

Shared value

The Fastly and Go integration provides an official Go library for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF API.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Google Cloud

Google Cloud

Logging

Database

Get started

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.

Shared value

Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Observability

JavaScriptRust

Learn more
HAProxy

HAProxy

Webserver

Get started

HAProxy (High Availability Proxy) is a widely used open-source software load balancer and proxy server.

Shared value

Enables using HAProxy load balancing in conjunction with Fastly’s security products.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Heroku

Heroku

PaaS

Get started

Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications. 

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Observability

RustJavaScript

Learn more
IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud

PaaS

Get started

IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.

Applicable to

  • Security

RustJavaScript

Learn more
IBM Qradar

IBM Qradar

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

IBM® QRadar® SIEM is a network security management platform that provides situational awareness and compliance support.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security product data to flow to Qradar via an IBM Connector for further analysis.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Istio

Istio

Container

Gateway

Get started

Istio is an open source independent service mesh that provides the fundamentals necessary to successfully run a distributed microservice architecture. 

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to operate in Istio microservice architectures.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Jira

Jira

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more. 

Shared value

Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.

Applicable to

  • Security

RustJavaScript

Learn more
Kong

Kong

Gateway

Get started

Kong is an open source API gateway that is built for multi-cloud and hybrid, optimized for microservices and distributed architectures.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to function as a Kong API gateway plugin. 

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Kubernetes

Kubernetes

Container

Get started

Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Kubernetes containers.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Macrometa

Macrometa

Database

Get started

Macrometa is a global data platform offering a NoSQL database for K/V Documents and graphs, pub/sub, event processing, and stateful serverless apps and APIs for geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, query, ingest, analyze, and serve data globally with a P90 round trip response time of 50ms.

Shared value

Process and aggregate large volumes of Fastly log data in Macrometa.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

JavaScript

Learn more
Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

Logging

Database

Get started

Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

Shared value

Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Observability

JavaScriptRustWebAssembly

Learn more
Microsoft Azure App Service

Microsoft Azure App Service

PaaS

Get started

Azure App Service (AAS) is a serverless PaaS popular with enterprise customers due to its compatibility with legacy applications built to run on IIS.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect IIS web applications hosted on AAS and provide production visibility.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Microsoft IIS

Microsoft IIS

Webserver

Get started

Internet Information Services (IIS) for Windows® Server is a web server for hosting anything on the Web. 

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Microsoft IIS web servers.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

DevOps Toolchain

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app that helps your team stay organized and have conversations—all in one place

Shared value

Enables custom Microsoft Teams notifications for certain Fastly security product activities.

Applicable to

  • Security

New Relic

New Relic

Logging

Get started

New Relic One delivers a unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with full-stack analysis tools.

Shared value

Provides visibility of Fastly data in New Relic’s unified experience.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Observability

JavaScript

Learn more
Nginx

Nginx

Webserver

Get started

Nginx is a free, open-source, high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy, as well as an IMAP/POP3 proxy server. It's known for its high performance, stability, rich feature set, simple configuration, and low resource consumption.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Nginx.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Network Services

Learn more
Opsgenie

Opsgenie

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Opsgenie is an incident management platform designed to help DevOps and IT teams respond to incidents quickly and efficiently.

Shared value

Triggers customizable Opsgenie alerts when Fastly security products flag an IP address.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Optimizely

Optimizely

Experimentation

Get started

Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), they equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways.

Shared value

Offers a Feature Experimentation starter kit for Fastly Compute, which embeds and extends the Optimizely Javascript SDK and allows experimentation and feature flagging at the edge.

Applicable to

  • Compute

JavaScript

Learn more
PagerDuty

PagerDuty

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

PagerDuty enables DevOps teams to deliver high-performing apps and delightful customer experiences. With real-time alerts and visibility into critical systems and applications, operations teams can quickly detect, triage, and resolve incidents from development through production.

Shared value

Triggers customizable PagerDuty incidents for Fastly alerts.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Observability

Learn more
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

Security

Get started

Cortex XSOAR orchestration by Palo Alto Networks enables security teams to ingest alerts across sources and execute standardized, automatable playbooks for accelerated incident response.

Shared value

Automates and accelerates the Cortex XSOAR incident response process as it pertains to Fastly’s security products.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Pivotal Tracker

Pivotal Tracker

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Pivotal Tracker is a project-planning tool that helps software development teams form realistic expectations about when work might be completed based on the team’s ongoing performance.

Shared value

Creates a Pivotal Tracker story when Fastly Security products trigger an event.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Puppet

Puppet

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Puppet is a tool that is a model-driven approach to configuration management.

Shared value

Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Puppet scripts.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift

Container

Get started

Red Hat OpenShift is an open, hybrid cloud Kubernetes platform to build, run, and scale container-based applications.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Openshift containers.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Salt

Salt

DevOps Toolchain

Get started

Salt is a configuration management system, capable of maintaining remote nodes in defined states. 

Shared value

Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Salt scripts.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Slack

Slack

DevOps Toolchain

Slack is a messaging application for business that connects people to the information they need.

Shared value

Enables detailed Slack messages whenever Fastly triggers an alert.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Source Defense

Source Defense

Security

Get started

Source Defense is a security, compliance and site optimization platform for websites – addressing a gap in 3rd party supply chain risk management by extending security to the client-side. It stops JavaScript attacks such as Magecart, digital skimming, credential harvesting and click-jacking. 

Shared value

Protect sensitive data and prevent compliance violations in Source Defense served from Fastly’s network.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Compute

  • Network Services

JavaScript

Learn more
Splunk

Splunk

DevOps Toolchain

Logging

Get started

Splunk is a platform designed for searching, monitoring, and analyzing data.

Shared value

Enables real-time Fastly log streaming into Splunk products including Splunk On-Call (formerly VictorOps).

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Observability

Learn more
Storj

Storj

Storage

Get started

The decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with improved data security and privacy.

Shared value

Enables Fastly to go through the Storj DCS S3 Gateway to use Storj DCS as an origin for public and private Storj buckets.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

Rust

Learn more
Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

Logging

Get started

Sumo Logic is a log management and analytics platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and derive insights from their log data.

Shared value

Enables Sumo Logic notifications for certain Fastly product activities.

Applicable to

  • Security

  • Observability

Learn more
Tanzu by Broadcom

Tanzu by Broadcom

PaaS

Container

Get started

Tanzu by Broadcom (formerly Pivotal) provides both a platform as a service and a managed Kubernetes offering that lets companies build, deliver, monitor, and scale applications.

Shared value

Enables Fastly security products to protect Tanzu architectures by leveraging a Fastly buildpack within the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform and as a deployment option within the Pivotal Container Service (PKS).

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more
Upstash

Upstash

Database

Get started

Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.

Shared value

Provides low-latency Upstash data access to run Fastly Compute functions. If needed, Upstash Kafka can automatically send results to backend systems for further analysis and processing.

Applicable to

  • Compute

JavaScript

Learn more
Wasabi

Wasabi

Storage

Database

Get started

Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.

Shared value

Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Applicable to

  • Compute

  • Network Services

  • Observability

RustJavaScript

Learn more
WebScale CloudFlow

WebScale CloudFlow

Gateway

Get started

WebScale CloudFlow provides an edge platform that allows customers to run pre-configured or custom modules for caching, image optimization, and security in front of their applications.

Shared value

Enables CloudFlow’s edge platform to host Fastly security products for Layer 7 protection.

Applicable to

  • Security

Learn more

