Fastly Enterprise Security Support offers the highest level of product support for all of your Fastly’s security products. It is best for organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic needing rapid product support for configuration changes, administrative actions, and other post-implementation tasks.
Benefits
24/7 prioritized support from Fastly’s support teams
Enhanced response SLA guarantees
Access to Security Technical Account Manager service offerings
Support you can count on
Feature
Detail
Online Self-Service Help
Unlimited access.
Availability for General Inquiries and incident reports
24/7/365.
Initial Response Times for Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) issues
15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365).
Email support
Available, with priority over Standard and Gold Support.
Phone support
Toll-free telephone available 24/7/365.
Chat channel support
Dedicated chat channel available during Fastly business hours.
Security Technical Account Manager
Available for purchase.
Prioritized assistance when you need it
Initial Response Times
Get expedited and prioritized product assistance from Fastly’s global support team.
Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365)
High - Serious Impact (P1) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 4 business hours with updates every 12 business hours
Normal - Minor Impact (P2) - (support ticket) - 1 business day with updates every 4 business days
Low - Minor Impact (P3) - (support ticket) - 2 business days with no further updates
Access to advanced professional services
Fastly’s strategic Security Technical Account Management (STAM) services are an optional add-on for customers who license Enterprise Security Support. A STAM is assigned to your account to gain an intimate understanding of your environment and goals. STAMs help you stop emerging threats and achieve security goals by blending an understanding of your organization with security and Fastly product expertise.
Why Fastly Support
Better customer support means more success for you, and Fastly Support has a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Whether you’re new or want more, we’ll make it easy to get the most out of your security products.
