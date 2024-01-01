Datasheet

Fastly Enterprise Security Support

SecurityProfessional services

Get 24/7 product assistance with prioritized support from Fastly’s team.

On this page

Fastly Enterprise Security Support offers the highest level of product support for all of your Fastly’s security products. It is best for organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic needing rapid product support for configuration changes, administrative actions, and other post-implementation tasks.

Benefits

  • 24/7 prioritized support from Fastly’s support teams

  • Enhanced response SLA guarantees

  • Access to Security Technical Account Manager service offerings

Support you can count on

Feature

Detail

Online Self-Service Help

Unlimited access.

Availability for General Inquiries and incident reports

24/7/365.

Initial Response Times for Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) issues

15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365).

Email support

Available, with priority over Standard and Gold Support.

Phone support

Toll-free telephone available 24/7/365.

Chat channel support

Dedicated chat channel available during Fastly business hours.

Security Technical Account Manager

Available for purchase.

Prioritized assistance when you need it

Initial Response Times

Get expedited and prioritized product assistance from Fastly’s global support team.

  • Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365)

  • High - Serious Impact (P1) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 4 business hours with updates every 12 business hours

  • Normal - Minor Impact (P2) - (support ticket) - 1 business day with updates every 4 business days

  • Low - Minor Impact (P3) - (support ticket) - 2 business days with no further updates

Access to advanced professional services

Fastly’s strategic Security Technical Account Management (STAM) services are an optional add-on for customers who license Enterprise Security Support. A STAM is assigned to your account to gain an intimate understanding of your environment and goals. STAMs help you stop emerging threats and achieve security goals by blending an understanding of your organization with security and Fastly product expertise.

Why Fastly Support

Better customer support means more success for you, and Fastly Support has a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Whether you’re new or want more, we’ll make it easy to get the most out of your security products.

Datasheet
Fastly Response Security Service

Learn how you can prepare for and respond to suspected attacks with industry-leading support from Fastly security experts.

Learn more
Web Page
Fastly Managed Security Service

Explore how Fastly’s global security experts can continuously monitor and proactively mitigate attacks 24/7 so you can maximize protection and focus efforts elsewhere.

Learn more
Web Page
Fastly Security Professional Services

Learn how our team of application security experts is here to help every step of the way.

Learn more

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

Ready to get started?

Get in touch.

Talk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024