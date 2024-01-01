Fastly Enterprise Security Support offers the highest level of product support for all of your Fastly’s security products. It is best for organizations with time-sensitive or mission-critical global traffic needing rapid product support for configuration changes, administrative actions, and other post-implementation tasks.

Benefits 24/7 prioritized support from Fastly’s support teams

Enhanced response SLA guarantees

Access to Security Technical Account Manager service offerings

Support you can count on

Feature Detail Online Self-Service Help Unlimited access. Availability for General Inquiries and incident reports 24/7/365. Initial Response Times for Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) issues 15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365). Email support Available, with priority over Standard and Gold Support. Phone support Toll-free telephone available 24/7/365. Chat channel support Dedicated chat channel available during Fastly business hours. Security Technical Account Manager Available for purchase.

Prioritized assistance when you need it

Initial Response Times

Get expedited and prioritized product assistance from Fastly’s global support team.

Urgent - Critical Impact (P0) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 15 minutes or less with updates every 2 hours (24/7/365)

High - Serious Impact (P1) - (emergency ticket/telephone) - 4 business hours with updates every 12 business hours

Normal - Minor Impact (P2) - (support ticket) - 1 business day with updates every 4 business days

Low - Minor Impact (P3) - (support ticket) - 2 business days with no further updates

Access to advanced professional services

Fastly’s strategic Security Technical Account Management (STAM) services are an optional add-on for customers who license Enterprise Security Support. A STAM is assigned to your account to gain an intimate understanding of your environment and goals. STAMs help you stop emerging threats and achieve security goals by blending an understanding of your organization with security and Fastly product expertise.

Why Fastly Support

Better customer support means more success for you, and Fastly Support has a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Whether you’re new or want more, we’ll make it easy to get the most out of your security products.