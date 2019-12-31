Fastly Response Security Service

Professional support for web application security

SecurityProfessional services

Prepare for and respond to suspected attacks with industry-leading support from Fastly security experts.

On this page

The Fastly Response Security Service enables you to better prepare for and respond quickly to suspected attacks. This service augments your team with direct, 24/7 access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) where you can engage with a designated security specialist to help address your needs. Built for customers using Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, Response Security Service is focused on rapid response times, flexible communications options, and configuration guidance to help you get the most out of your Fastly WAF. 

Industry-leading SLA

When an attack occurs, how quickly you respond is vital. We’re proud to offer an industry-leading 15 minute response time SLA for critical security incidents. A member of our team will respond and begin investigating within minutes, not hours. By shrinking the gap between alerting and response, we can quickly remediate issues and keep your business and users secure.

Direct access to experts 

Our security engineers and analysts will feel and act like an extension of your team—and they’re available 24/7. This service includes enhanced access to the CSOC for rapid tactical response. We know that every organization has different communication preferences and processes, so we give you the choice between a Slack message, email, phone call, or support ticket. Any time. Any day. Any method. We’ll be there with helpful, human responses — not auto-generated replies. 

Your readiness solution 

In addition to critical security response, Fastly’s Response Security Service includes multiple readiness solutions including configuration reviews, configuration assistance, health checks, and access to virtual training. For example, our analysts can consult on advanced rule configurations unique to your particular environment. These services, performed by your designated security specialist, ensure proper security hygiene for your organization. 

Features

  • 15-minute response SLA 

  • 24/7 access to the Fastly Customer Security Operation Center (CSOC) 

  • Dedicated access to the CSOC via phone, Slack, support ticket, and e-mail 

  • Access to a designated security specialist for: 

    • Threat mitigation 

    • Configuration reviews and assistance 

    • Health checks

Why Fastly 

Our CSOC is staffed by experts around the world with decades of combined security experience. Alongside building a best-in-class security team, we’ve equipped that team with the most effective tooling to ensure fast, efficient responses. By partnering with your team, we’ll provide the expertise needed to improve your security response and readiness. 

Get started today 

Reach out to our team to learn more about how our security experts can help augment your team with Fastly Response Security Service or Managed Security Service.

Web Page
Fastly Security Professional Services

Learn how our team of application security experts are here to help every step of the way.

Learn more
Analyst Report
Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAAP Analyst Report

Fastly is a Cloud WAAP Challenger. Compare vendors in this report.

Get your copy
Web Page
Fastly Security Research Team

Explore our latest research and learn more about our approach and focus areas.

Learn more
Blog Post
Creating a better Security Operations Center

Learn how Fastly's Customer Security Operations Center provides a tailored approach to your security controls.

Read the blog post

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

277 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

Ready to get started?

Get in touch.

Talk to an expert