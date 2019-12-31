The Fastly Response Security Service enables you to better prepare for and respond quickly to suspected attacks. This service augments your team with direct, 24/7 access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) where you can engage with a designated security specialist to help address your needs. Built for customers using Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, Response Security Service is focused on rapid response times, flexible communications options, and configuration guidance to help you get the most out of your Fastly WAF.

Industry-leading SLA

When an attack occurs, how quickly you respond is vital. We’re proud to offer an industry-leading 15 minute response time SLA for critical security incidents. A member of our team will respond and begin investigating within minutes, not hours. By shrinking the gap between alerting and response, we can quickly remediate issues and keep your business and users secure.

Direct access to experts

Our security engineers and analysts will feel and act like an extension of your team—and they’re available 24/7. This service includes enhanced access to the CSOC for rapid tactical response. We know that every organization has different communication preferences and processes, so we give you the choice between a Slack message, email, phone call, or support ticket. Any time. Any day. Any method. We’ll be there with helpful, human responses — not auto-generated replies.

Your readiness solution

In addition to critical security response, Fastly’s Response Security Service includes multiple readiness solutions including configuration reviews, configuration assistance, health checks, and access to virtual training. For example, our analysts can consult on advanced rule configurations unique to your particular environment. These services, performed by your designated security specialist, ensure proper security hygiene for your organization.

Features 15-minute response SLA

24/7 access to the Fastly Customer Security Operation Center (CSOC)

Dedicated access to the CSOC via phone, Slack, support ticket, and e-mail

Access to a designated security specialist for: Threat mitigation Configuration reviews and assistance Health checks



Why Fastly

Our CSOC is staffed by experts around the world with decades of combined security experience. Alongside building a best-in-class security team, we’ve equipped that team with the most effective tooling to ensure fast, efficient responses. By partnering with your team, we’ll provide the expertise needed to improve your security response and readiness.

