Fastly Managed Security Service
The Fastly Managed Security Service keeps your web applications and APIs protected and available. Pass the management, maintenance, and incident response of your Fastly security products to our team of experts. Rest easy with 24/7/365 proactive attack detection and remediation, industry-leading SLAs, and regular configuration maintenance.
Offload the risk, overhead, and stress of managing your application’s security to Fastly’s Managed Security experts who continuously monitor for threats and take proactive action to mitigate attacks.
Get monitoring and protection from advanced threats with proactive analysis to patch exploits before they’re found by attackers.
Harness the power of global application security experts who protect your applications at all times without the stress of staffing the same capability internally.
Gain visibility into emerging trends across the threat landscape of our massive globally distributed customer network and unlock new insights from your traffic to make informed decisions that drive your business forward.
Strengthen your security posture as Fastly proactively protects and mitigates application attacks while offering actionable insights and strategic recommendations.
We perform regular threat hunts and analysis of your environment to secure applications before vulnerabilities are exploited and offer strategic recommendations based on current best practices.
We fight advanced threats every day and have the expertise and staff to protect your application from threats no matter the size, attack vector, or time they hit.
We deliver insights from your environment and research findings to strengthen your security strategy.
Drive your business forward by streamlining core security functions
Ensure attacks are mitigated. Adopt continuous monitoring, detection, and protection against OWASP threats and more provided by a global team of application security experts.
Build on strategic data. Get timely reports delivered and contextualized with insights for actionable enhancements. Contact us for a sample.
Uncover hidden vulnerabilities. Receive proactive searches for vulnerabilities on your applications and custom rules applied to patch them before they’re abused.
Leverage emerging insights. Draw on trends analyzed from across our customer base to guide your security strategy.
Improve your team’s preparedness against security threats. Partner with our team to simulate attack responses and fine-tune your security strategy for effective and rapid response when needed.
Maximize the efficacy of your architecture. Obtain assessments of your security posture and corresponding infrastructure to ensure you’re operating under current best practices.
“Fastly Managed Security Service is expanding our security capability—from bot protection to rate limiting to emerging threats. And we'll be able to continue to expand to our protection over time.”
Andre Lackmann
Technology Director
Let the industry’s best proactively protect your applications, APIs, and microservices from threats so you can free your team to focus on strategic growth opportunities. Contact us to learn more
