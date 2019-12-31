Industry Report - eCommerce

Executive Summary

eCommerce businesses are constantly pressured to deliver seamless user experiences, especially during peak traffic periods such as flash sales, holiday promotions, or product launches. With an ever-increasing number of customers shopping online, website performance and reliability remain critical in maintaining customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

CDNs are one of the most effective tools for managing this influx of customers. Distributing content across multiple servers worldwide, they help eCommerce businesses scale effortlessly, reducing latency, improving site load times, and enhancing the overall user experience. In addition, CDNs offer crucial support in mitigating security risks, handling unexpected traffic spikes, and maintaining uptime, allowing businesses to focus on growth without being constrained by technical limitations.

Read on as we delve deeper into the important ways CDNs can optimize eCommerce platforms’ performance, security, and resilience, helping businesses meet customer expectations and gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace.

Introduction

The holiday shopping season brings a significant increase in consumer spending and online shopping activity during the holiday season, typically starting in late November and continuing through December. This surge is driven by key shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the lead-up to major holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's. During this period, eCommerce businesses experience a dramatic influx of website traffic, orders, and customer interactions as consumers search for gifts, deals, and holiday-related products.

Several factors contribute to the holiday shopping surge in eCommerce, such as seasonal promotions and discounts, gift-giving cultures, and the convenience of online shopping. The growing preference for online shopping due to convenience, ease of comparison, and the ability to avoid crowded stores has more consumers turning to eCommerce platforms during the holidays.

This surge in activity presents both opportunities and challenges for online retailers, particularly in terms of managing website performance, handling increased traffic, processing orders efficiently, and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Black Friday, originally a U.S.-centric shopping event held the day after Thanksgiving, has evolved dramatically since its inception. It began as a day for retailers to offer significant discounts, marking the start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S. Over time, its popularity grew, and retailers began extending deals beyond just the Friday following Thanksgiving. This expansion led to the creation of events like Cyber Monday, which focuses on online sales, and Small Business Saturday, encouraging people to support local stores. As digital commerce spread, so did the Black Friday concept. Retailers around the world started adopting the event, even in countries without a Thanksgiving holiday. From Europe to Latin America and beyond, international markets have embraced Black Friday promotions. The rise of global e-commerce platforms like Amazon further fueled the event’s spread, making it accessible to consumers worldwide. For eCommerce businesses looking to capitalize on these global events, building an e-commerce infrastructure on a CDN with a strong international presence is crucial, ensuring fast, reliable website performance for shoppers around the world during peak demand.



The holiday shopping season is a pivotal time for eCommerce companies, often accounting for a substantial portion of their annual revenue. During this period online retailers see a massive surge in traffic and sales as consumers take advantage of promotions, discounts, and the convenience of online shopping. For eCommerce businesses, optimizing operations during the holiday season can make the difference between a profitable year and missed opportunities, making it one of the most critical times on the retail calendar.

The online holiday shopping period, once concentrated around a single day like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, has now expanded into a multi-week event. Retailers have adopted various strategies to lure in shoppers, including early access sales, flash deals, and extended discounts that often begin in early November and stretch through December. These tactics create a prolonged shopping season, designed to capture consumer attention at different points, allowing more flexibility in purchasing. Despite this extended window, online outlets still experience significant peaks in traffic and sales on traditional key dates, driven by limited-time offers and last-minute deals, maintaining the excitement and urgency that originally defined these shopping events.





Retailers often save their most enticing offers for these high-traffic days, creating a sense of urgency. Additionally, years of marketing have conditioned consumers to expect significant savings during these periods, which leads to a surge in shopping activity as people try to capitalize on the perceived best opportunities.

A robust network infrastructure is crucial for eCommerce companies during the holiday season to ensure smooth, secure, and reliable customer experiences. With the surge in online traffic, as shoppers hunt for deals and make last-minute purchases, any downtime or lag in website performance can lead to lost sales and frustrated customers. A strong infrastructure, including scalable servers, advanced content delivery networks, and resilient security protocols, helps handle increased demand without compromising speed or safety. This not only maintains user confidence and satisfaction but also protects the business from potential cyber threats, which tend to spike during peak shopping periods. In the competitive holiday market, ensuring a seamless shopping experience can differentiate between a successful season and lost revenue.

Common Challenges of Managing Holiday Traffic

Managing online holiday traffic presents significant challenges for eCommerce companies, as the surge in demand can be both unpredictable and overwhelming. One of the most pressing concerns is the potential for traffic spikes that can strain website performance. The holiday season, especially around key shopping dates like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, often brings sudden and massive increases in visitors, leading to website crashes, slowdowns, or other performance issues. Slow page load times or unresponsive websites not only frustrate customers but also result in lost sales and damage to a company’s reputation. As a result, eCommerce businesses must prepare for these surges by ensuring their infrastructure can handle high volumes of traffic without sacrificing performance or customer experience.

In addition to performance concerns, the holiday season brings heightened cybersecurity risks. Cybercriminals often target online retailers during this time with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, bot traffic, and other malicious activities designed to disrupt operations or steal sensitive customer data. The increased volume of transactions provides more opportunities for these attacks to go unnoticed. Ensuring robust cybersecurity measures, including advanced firewalls, bot detection, and real-time monitoring, is essential to safeguard both the business and its customers during the busiest time of year. Without proper protection, eCommerce companies may face costly breaches or operational downtime that can severely impact holiday revenues and also damage the company reputation.

Global scalability also becomes a critical factor during the holiday shopping season, as many eCommerce companies serve international markets. To manage this global demand, scalable solutions and CDNs are necessary to ensure fast, reliable access to websites from different geographic locations. CDNs help by distributing traffic across multiple servers, reducing latency, and providing faster load times for international customers. Without a well-implemented CDN strategy, global customers may experience slow performance or even be unable to complete transactions, which can hurt the company's bottom line and customer loyalty.

Finally, managing these infrastructure demands comes with financial implications. Scaling network infrastructure to handle peak traffic during the holiday season can be expensive. eCommerce companies must allocate resources carefully, balancing the need for robust infrastructure with the costs of maintaining it year-round. Cloud-based solutions offer flexible, scalable options that allow businesses to ramp up capacity during high-demand periods and scale back afterward, helping to manage costs more effectively. However, these solutions still require careful planning and budgeting to ensure that the business is ready to meet demand without overspending on unnecessary resources.

Successful Network Architectures for High-Volume Traffic

A high-traffic eCommerce network infrastructure relies on several key components to ensure smooth and reliable performance, even during peak periods. Load balancers are crucial in managing traffic by distributing incoming requests evenly across multiple servers. By spreading the load, they prevent any single server from becoming overwhelmed, reducing the risk of slowdowns or crashes. Load balancers can detect if one or more servers go down and redirect traffic to other operational servers, ensuring high availability and minimizing disruptions. This dynamic traffic management is essential for maintaining a seamless customer experience, particularly during high-demand times like the holiday season.

Cloud solutions and auto-scaling are vital for eCommerce companies that need the flexibility to adjust their infrastructure according to demand. Cloud platforms provide scalable computing resources, allowing businesses to add or reduce server capacity based on real-time traffic fluctuations. Auto-scaling features can automatically allocate additional resources when traffic spikes occur, and scale back during slower periods to optimize costs. This dynamic scalability ensures that eCommerce websites can handle surges in traffic without suffering from performance degradation, while also avoiding the financial burden of maintaining excessive infrastructure year-round.

Edge computing and CDNs are critical for improving site performance, especially for global customers. CDNs store copies of a website's content on servers distributed across various geographic locations, allowing users to access data from a server closer to their location. This reduces latency and improves load times, offering a faster and more responsive browsing experience. Edge computing further enhances this by processing data closer to the end user, offloading tasks from the central server and improving real-time interactions. Together, CDNs and edge computing ensure that eCommerce websites can deliver consistent performance to users worldwide, regardless of where they are located.

Real-time traffic monitoring and predictive analytics are also essential components of a high-traffic eCommerce network infrastructure. Monitoring tools provide live visibility into traffic patterns, helping businesses identify and address potential issues before they impact users. Predictive analytics can forecast traffic spikes based on historical data, allowing companies to prepare for high-demand periods by scaling resources or adjusting traffic management strategies in advance. By proactively managing traffic and infrastructure needs, eCommerce companies can prevent downtime, reduce response times, and ensure a smoother shopping experience for their customers.

INP Scores are Improving In our latest research, we revisited the ten sites analyzed in our March 2024 eCommerce report. While the overall data trends remain largely consistent, one area showed noticeable improvement: Google's Interaction to Next Paint (INP) score. Introduced as a replacement for First Input Delay (FID) in March 2024, INP measures the responsiveness of a webpage by tracking delays for all user interactions, not just the first one.

This provides a more comprehensive assessment of how responsive a site feels during various interactions. Of the ten sites we initially reviewed in March 2024 , seven have improved their INP scores as of September 2024, reflecting a growing focus on optimizing responsiveness beyond just the first input. These gains suggest that eCommerce platforms are increasingly investing in a smoother, more responsive user experience. However, there’s still room for improvement— as of September 2024, half of the sites continue to experience INP delays of over 200 ms, which falls short of Google’s “Good” score threshold.

Best Practices for Scaling Infrastructure During Peak Season

Scaling network infrastructure effectively during peak shopping seasons is crucial for eCommerce businesses to handle the increased traffic and ensure a seamless customer experience. One of the best practices for preparing is conducting pre-holiday testing and simulations. Stress-testing systems under simulated peak conditions allow businesses to identify potential bottlenecks and vulnerabilities before the actual surge in traffic. These tests can mimic holiday shopping behavior, such as flash sales and sudden traffic spikes, helping eCommerce companies understand how their infrastructure will hold up under pressure. By simulating worst-case scenarios, businesses can proactively address weaknesses, optimize performance, and ensure their systems are ready to meet high demand.

Traffic prioritization and throttling are key strategies for ensuring critical services remain operational during peak shopping seasons. By prioritizing essential traffic, such as customer transactions and checkout processes, eCommerce businesses can ensure these high-priority tasks are completed without disruption, even if the network becomes congested. Throttling non-essential traffic, such as background processes or non-urgent system updates, helps to free up bandwidth and processing power for customer-facing services. These measures help prevent slowdowns or crashes, preserving the user experience during the busiest times.

Disaster recovery and redundancy plans are vital for minimizing the risk of downtime during the holiday season. Having backup servers, data centers, or cloud instances available ensures that if one system fails, another can quickly take its place without major disruption. Implementing redundant systems across multiple locations, along with failover strategies, can significantly reduce downtime and help companies recover from unexpected failures. These plans should be tested thoroughly to ensure they will work under real conditions, as any downtime during peak shopping periods can result in significant revenue loss.

eCommerce companies can significantly benefit from adopting edge computing by moving data and computational tasks closer to the end user. This reduces the load on central servers and enhances performance, ensuring faster content delivery. For example, real-time image scaling at the edge means that only the right-sized images are delivered to each user, optimizing bandwidth and improving the overall user experience. By minimizing latency and processing data locally, eCommerce platforms can deliver more responsive, personalized interactions, crucial for retaining customers and increasing conversions, especially during peak traffic times.

Finally, a post-season evaluation is essential for improving future performance. Once the holiday season has passed, eCommerce companies should review and analyze how their infrastructure handled the increased traffic. This analysis helps identify what worked well and what needs improvement, providing valuable insights for preparing for the next peak season. Adjustments made based on post-season evaluations can ensure the business is better equipped to handle traffic spikes in the future, leading to a more resilient and efficient infrastructure year after year.





Conclusion

In summary, when eCommerce companies gear up for the holiday season, it's crucial to have an infrastructure that can handle the increased traffic smoothly. With holiday sales estimated to hit $298B and downtime costing over $9,000 per second, providing secure and dependable online services is key to a company's success. In handling the increase in customers and maintaining operations worldwide, it's important to utilize CDNs load balancing mechanisms, cloud-based scalability features, and edge computing tools. These resources help enhance website speed, prevent crashes during times, and allow companies to adjust their infrastructure dynamically to meet demand efficiently. Security is a priority, too, as hackers often target peak shopping times for cyber attacks. By incorporating security tactics like constant monitoring and identifying bots using firewalls and the protective attributes of CDNs ensures the safety of important customer information and guarantees smooth operations during peak times of the year when vulnerabilities are high.



Furthermore, the significance of the holiday season necessitates eCommerce firms to prioritize their capability for international expansion. The use of CDNs and edge computing enables companies to provide customized content that lessens delays and enhances user satisfaction across geographical locations. Failing to offer quick service worldwide could lead to decreased sales and unhappy customers—especially as global markets adopt shopping occasions like Black Friday more enthusiastically over time. Conduct holiday stress tests and establish disaster recovery strategies to pinpoint any vulnerabilities and guarantee that systems can manage spikes in demand effectively. Invest in enhancing infrastructure and prioritizing user satisfaction enhancements such as Google's INP score to not just navigate the holiday season smoothly but fortify resilience for upcoming expansion opportunities. The period is prime time for eCommerce companies to not only boost sales but also attract new customers and enhance brand recognition by providing a smooth and safe shopping experience – a key factor that sets them apart within a crowded market.