Professional Services

“The Fastly technical resource was very experienced. He actually understood networks and the challenges of trying to do a POC of this nature. And one of the typical problems with approving a POC is you don’t get long enough to try it out. But Fastly were super-flexible and gave us a lot to test, probably leaving a lot of features on for longer than they should have done so we could test them properly – that was just superb.”

Lee Packham CTO