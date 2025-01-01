Professional Services
Whether you’re onboarding, migrating your service, or just looking to get more out of your Fastly services, our experts set you up for success.
Move to the Fastly platform with real-time visibility and risk reduction.
Get up and running quickly with Fastly through our comprehensive onboarding solutions tailored to your specific resource needs and deployment complexity. Whether you need guided service implementation or full deployment support, we'll help you spin up your services faster and more efficiently.
Our experts handle migrations of any complexity—from simple vendor switches to complete legacy replacements. We'll mirror your existing setup, maintain protection throughout, and identify opportunities to strengthen your security posture.
Professional service hours accelerate time-to-value across our platform. Whether you want to optimize performance, deploy our serverless compute offering, or boost your security capabilities, expert solution engineers are here to help.
“The Fastly technical resource was very experienced. He actually understood networks and the challenges of trying to do a POC of this nature. And one of the typical problems with approving a POC is you don’t get long enough to try it out. But Fastly were super-flexible and gave us a lot to test, probably leaving a lot of features on for longer than they should have done so we could test them properly – that was just superb.”
Lee Packham
CTO
Need help with something not listed here? Get in touch with our experts to discuss how our custom solutions can be tailored to meet your unique business needs.
Our expert-led training covers Varnish Configuration Language programming, compute development and security implementation. Learn to deploy VCL and customize headers, build serverless applications, and implement WAF, DDoS protection, and advanced security tools with our expert team.
We review your configuration, settings, and security posture to identify performance improvements and ensure best practices. From cache tuning to security optimization, our comprehensive health check maximizes delivery speed, prevents issues, and strengthens your entire Fastly deployment.
Get the most out of your Fastly Next-Gen WAF with Continuity Essentials. This annual service package includes introductory training and quarterly health checks for your team.
Scale your streaming content delivery when using Fastly as a globally distributed HTTP streaming network or add our On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) service.