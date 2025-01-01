Fastly Migration Services
Fastly migration services set the industry standard for seamless transitions, whether you're moving delivery, security, or compute workloads from legacy CDN vendors or other providers. Our team of technical experts handles any migration scenario—from straightforward service transfers to the most complex custom configurations.
We excel at migrations from simple to sophisticated. By offloading the complexity to our specialists, you maintain continuous protection and service delivery throughout the transition while positioning your infrastructure for enhanced capabilities on Fastly's platform.
Maintain uptime during migration with gradual traffic ramping, continuous testing, and cutover monitoring. Our protocol ensures smooth CDN and security transitions while delivering immediate improvements
Transition from any security vendor to Fastly's Next-Gen WAF with zero gaps. We maintain protection while transferring WAF rules, bot protection, and rate limits—strengthening your security throughout.
Transform legacy systems into resilient edge cloud architecture. We map your CDN logic and security rules to Fastly, ensuring seamless tech stack integration while boosting performance and resiliency.
Our solutions team addresses anticipated and unforeseen migration challenges through proven experience. We handle complex, outdated configurations and legacy setups without taxing your resources.
Elevate your digital experiences and get the best support in the industry.
Read the datasheet