Fastly for Financial Services
Unsurpassed online experiences your clients can trust
Fastly’s financial services unite critical infrastructure to extend visibility and gain comprehensive control -- all while keeping security front and center. From the ground up, our platform was designed to be an extension of your network and to give you a competitive edge to deliver experiences that are fast, engaging, and secure.
Survive and thrive through high-traffic events with ease
Fastly’s built-in routing and load balancing intelligently handle large volumes of simultaneous requests without capacity constraints or bottlenecks. Benefit from actionable insights to respond to customer behaviors, security issues, and Internet weather with our instant visibility into request response times, origin failures, or suspicious traffic.
Secure customer data and strengthen security posture
Implement bot protection and anti-automation at the edge to eliminate excessive abuse and misuse of application resources that power fraudulent activity. Fastly’s PCI DSS-compliant network protects against web application vulnerabilities, DDoS, and botnet attacks. Our Next-Gen WAF effectively detects and blocks malicious traffic without the need for rules optimization.
"I would definitely recommend Fastly to other companies. Having had a really great experience with Fastly at my last job, it was one of the first recommendations I made while I was interviewing at Stripe. Our customers have huge pipelines that come down to the checkout moment, and we have to ensure that everything goes smoothly."
Marc Hedlund
VP of Engineering
Improve agility with complete control of your content
Programmatically purge invalid content in real-time, allowing you to cache dynamic content, including API responses. As dynamic content, such as stock prices and financial transaction data, typically comprise a significant portion of data, investing in a flexible, programmable network that developers can customize, manage, and secure content is critical.
Partner with our trusted team of experts
With an overall CSAT rating of over 95%, we pride ourselves on our customer relationships. Fastly’s world-class support includes direct assistance from our engineers via chat and in-depth technical documentation. We have support packages designed specifically for our media customers, such as Live Event Monitoring to alert and troubleshoot complex issues during an event.
“After deployment and configuration there have been zero false positives. This has reduced the workload on Security while also providing a very friendly user experience. It also allows the team to configure and modify rules addressing new attack vectors and payloads in an ever evolving threat landscape, to help mitigate business risk.”
Anson Gomes
Lead Security Engineer