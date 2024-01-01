THE WORLD’S LEADING COMPANIES RELY ON FASTLY
How Fastly can help
Lower your cloud bill
Achieve lower cloud spend with less variability by caching more content and collapsing redundant requests at the edge.
Fastly enables you to:
increase cache hit ratio by caching dynamic content like API responses.
deliver large objects from cache, including video or audio files.
reduce the volume of requests to your origin servers with Fastly’s Origin Shield
Pay less for egress
Fastly has private network interconnects (PNIs) and peering arrangements with cloud service providers, giving you access to free and discounted egress deals.See our cloud provider integration benefits
Save money on image storage and delivery
Eliminate the need to store multiple versions of images at origin by generating optimal versions from a single source file at the edge.Learn more about Image Optimizer
“Thanks to Origin Shield, we have managed to decrease the access costs to our origin by 80%”.
"From product to support, working with Google and Fastly just made a lot of sense. We've seen a 50% reduction in egress costs and leveraging Fastly and its global network helps bring us closer to our customers."
Looking for more?
Datasheet
Why your APIs need an edge cloud
Cache APIs to optimize web and mobile performance
Case study
How Flywheel reduced egress expenses with Fastly & Google Cloud
See how Flywheel reduced their egress expenses by 50%
Webinar
Freeing Cloud Content with Fastly & Backblaze
Learn how Fastly & Backblaze provide a cost-effective cloud solution
Study