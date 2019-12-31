Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from a legacy CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.

Delivery

Security

Akamai Description Fastly App & API Protector Web application firewall Next-Gen WAF DDoS Protection Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks DDoS Mitigation Certificate Provisioning System Manage certificates and keys for TLS TLS and Certainly Managed Security Service 24/7/365 CSOC proactive monitoring of Fastly security products. Response Security Service Security Optimization Assistance Provides organization with enhanced access to the Fastly Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team. Response Security Service

Compute

Akamai Description Fastly EdgeWorkers Serverless execution environment - create new applications/augment existing without configuring & maintaining infrastructure Fastly Compute EdgeKV Durable storage of key/value data that is readable and writable at the edge and synchronized globally KV Store IoT Edge Connect A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge Fanout

