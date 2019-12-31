Fastly

Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from a legacy CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.

Delivery

Akamai

Description

Fastly

Akamai Control Center

The web interface where you create services and configurations.

Fastly Control Panel

Ion or Object Delivery

Cache stores data so that future requests for that data can be served faster.

Full-Site Delivery

Dynamic Page Caching

Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.

Dynamic caching

Origin Shield

You can designate a Fastly point of presence (POP) to serve as a shield for your origin servers, thus enabling increased cache hit rates for your Fastly services and potentially protecting your origin servers from unexpected spikes in requests for content.

Origin shielding/mid-tier caching

Cloud Wrapper

Fastly's request collapsing feature groups those requests and fulfills them together when it receives the refreshed content from your origin.

Media Shield

Adaptive Media Delivery

Fastly allows you embed custom metadata or ad markers about a stream into video segments at specified time instances.

Dynamic ad insertion

Dynamic Site Accelerator

Fastly’s dynamic site acceleration comes standard for speedy content delivery that makes a positive impact on conversion and retention rates, SEO, and ad revenue.

Dynamic site acceleration

Application Load Balancer

Define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.

Load Balancer

Edge IP Binding (EIPB)

Can be used to support TLS certificate management for non-SNI clients, to support custom cipher suites or IP-to-service pinning, or to help manage zero-rated billing endpoints.

Dedicated IP addresses

SureRoute

Fastly can automatically detect and, in real time, route around transient connection problems that occur when fetching content from your origin servers or when delivering content to end users from Fastly's Edge Cloud.

Precision Path

TLS Certificates

Fastly supports a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTP Secure (HTTPS), providing added privacy and data security for your services and end users.

Transport layer security (TLS)

Image & Video Manager

Enhance image-heavy sites' page load speeds with optimized images, transformed at the edge.

Image Optimizer

Direct Connect

Fastly allows you to connect on your terms, from your origin via the internet or directly with your cloud provider, private network, or internet exchange point. 

Origin Connect

Cloud Monitor

Granular origin to edge visibility

Origin Inspector

Cloud Monitor

Monitor domain level metrics

Domain Inspector

Real-Time Visibility

Real-Time Visibility

Real-Time Visibility

DataStream 2

Real-time logging that can be connected to 30+ logging endpoints.

Log streaming

Security

Akamai

Description

Fastly

App & API Protector

Web application firewall

Next-Gen WAF

DDoS Protection

Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks

DDoS Mitigation

Certificate Provisioning System

Manage certificates and keys for TLS

TLS and Certainly

Managed Security Service

24/7/365 CSOC proactive monitoring of Fastly security products.

Response Security Service

Security Optimization Assistance

Provides organization with enhanced access to the Fastly Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team.

Response Security Service

Compute

Akamai

Description

Fastly

EdgeWorkers

Serverless execution environment - create new applications/augment existing without configuring & maintaining infrastructure

Fastly Compute

EdgeKV

Durable storage of key/value data that is readable and writable at the edge and synchronized globally

KV Store

IoT Edge Connect

A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge

Fanout

