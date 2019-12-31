Aligning Akamai to Fastly products and features
Elevate your digital experiences and no more black boxes.
On this page
Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from a legacy CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.
Delivery
Akamai
Description
Fastly
Akamai Control Center
The web interface where you create services and configurations.
Ion or Object Delivery
Cache stores data so that future requests for that data can be served faster.
Dynamic Page Caching
Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.
Origin Shield
You can designate a Fastly point of presence (POP) to serve as a shield for your origin servers, thus enabling increased cache hit rates for your Fastly services and potentially protecting your origin servers from unexpected spikes in requests for content.
Cloud Wrapper
Fastly's request collapsing feature groups those requests and fulfills them together when it receives the refreshed content from your origin.
Adaptive Media Delivery
Fastly allows you embed custom metadata or ad markers about a stream into video segments at specified time instances.
Dynamic Site Accelerator
Fastly’s dynamic site acceleration comes standard for speedy content delivery that makes a positive impact on conversion and retention rates, SEO, and ad revenue.
Application Load Balancer
Define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.
Edge IP Binding (EIPB)
Can be used to support TLS certificate management for non-SNI clients, to support custom cipher suites or IP-to-service pinning, or to help manage zero-rated billing endpoints.
SureRoute
Fastly can automatically detect and, in real time, route around transient connection problems that occur when fetching content from your origin servers or when delivering content to end users from Fastly's Edge Cloud.
TLS Certificates
Fastly supports a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTP Secure (HTTPS), providing added privacy and data security for your services and end users.
Image & Video Manager
Enhance image-heavy sites' page load speeds with optimized images, transformed at the edge.
Direct Connect
Fastly allows you to connect on your terms, from your origin via the internet or directly with your cloud provider, private network, or internet exchange point.
Cloud Monitor
Granular origin to edge visibility
Cloud Monitor
Monitor domain level metrics
Real-Time Visibility
Real-Time Visibility
Real-Time Visibility
DataStream 2
Real-time logging that can be connected to 30+ logging endpoints.
Security
Akamai
Description
Fastly
App & API Protector
Web application firewall
DDoS Protection
Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks
Certificate Provisioning System
Manage certificates and keys for TLS
Managed Security Service
24/7/365 CSOC proactive monitoring of Fastly security products.
Security Optimization Assistance
Provides organization with enhanced access to the Fastly Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team.
Compute
Akamai
Description
Fastly
EdgeWorkers
Serverless execution environment - create new applications/augment existing without configuring & maintaining infrastructure
EdgeKV
Durable storage of key/value data that is readable and writable at the edge and synchronized globally
IoT Edge Connect
A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge
Ready to migrate to Fastly?
Regardless of how long you have been with your legacy CDN provider, we can custom tailor a migration package for your specific needs such as rearchitecting existing configurations, without taxing your resources to get it done. Or choose from one of our onboarding packages to make it even easier for you and your team.
Check out our current promotion.
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
291 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of September 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).