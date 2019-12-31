Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from your current CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.

Delivery

Security

Cloudflare Description Fastly WAF Web application firewall Next-Gen WAF Rate

Limiting Rate counters allow you to count requests by individual client and penalty boxes allow you to penalize clients for exceeding rate limits you set. Advanced Rate Limiting Layer 7 DDoS Protection Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks DDoS Mitigation SSL/TLS Manage certificates and keys for TLS TLS and Certainly

Compute

Cloudflare Description Fastly Workers Serverless execution environment -

create new applications/augment existing without

configuring & maintaining infrastructure Fastly Compute Wrangler CLI An open-source command line tool for

interacting with the Fastly API. Fastly CLI EdgeKV Durable storage of key/value data that is readable

and writable at the edge and synchronized globally KV Store Durable Objects Durable, globally consistent key-value stores for environment variables Config Store Workers Secrets Provide a state-of-art solution for encryption

and securely storing/retrieving the sensitive information

you need to properly operate your Fastly services. Secret Store Pub/Sub A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge Fanout

Ready to migrate to Fastly?

We can custom tailor a migration package for your specific needs such as rearchitecting existing configurations, without taxing your resources to get it done. Or choose from one of our onboarding packages to make it even easier for you and your team.

Check out our best-in-class professional services.