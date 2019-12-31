Fastly

Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from your current CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.

Delivery

Cloudflare

Description

Fastly

Cloudflare dashboard

The web interface where you create services and configurations.

Fastly Control Panel

CDN

Cache stores data so that future requests for that data can be served faster.

Full-Site Delivery

CDN

Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.

Dynamic caching

Live Stream

Deliver live video over common HTTP streaming formats, including Apple’s HLS and MPEG-DASH. And with built-in elasticity, it can scale to accommodate the largest audiences.

Streaming Media Delivery

Purge cache

An HTTP Purge method that is sent to the CDN Service whenever an application changes or deletes data in its database.

Instant purge

Cache Key Rewrite

Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.

Dynamic caching

Basic CDN

You can designate a Fastly point of presence (POP) to serve as a shield for your origin servers, thus enabling increased cache hit rates for your Fastly services and potentially protecting your origin servers from unexpected spikes in requests for content.

Origin shielding/mid-tier caching

Origin Cache Control

Fastly's request collapsing feature groups those requests and fulfills them together when it receives the refreshed content from your origin.

Media Shield

Load Balancing

Define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.

Load Balancer

Argo Smart Routing

Fastly can automatically detect and, in real time, route around transient connection problems that occur when fetching content from your origin servers or when delivering content to end users from Fastly's Edge Cloud.

Precision Path

Images

Enhance image-heavy sites' page load speeds with optimized images, transformed at the edge.

Image Optimizer

Network Interconnect

Fastly allows you to connect on your terms, from your origin via the internet or directly with your cloud provider, private network, or internet exchange point. 

Origin Connect

Analytics

Granular origin to edge visibility

Origin Inspector

Analytics

Monitor domain level metrics

Domain Inspector

Logs

Real-time logging that can be connected to 30+ logging endpoints.

Log streaming

Security

Cloudflare

Description

Fastly

WAF

Web application firewall

Next-Gen WAF

Rate
Limiting

Rate counters allow you to count requests by individual client and penalty boxes allow you to penalize clients for exceeding rate limits you set.

Advanced Rate Limiting

Layer 7 DDoS Protection

Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks

DDoS Mitigation

SSL/TLS

Manage certificates and keys for TLS

TLS and Certainly

Compute

Cloudflare

Description

Fastly

Workers

Serverless execution environment -
create new applications/augment existing without
configuring & maintaining infrastructure

Fastly Compute

Wrangler CLI

An open-source command line tool for
interacting with the Fastly API.

Fastly CLI

EdgeKV

Durable storage of key/value data that is readable
and writable at the edge and synchronized globally

KV Store

Durable Objects

Durable, globally consistent key-value stores for environment variables

Config Store

Workers Secrets

Provide a state-of-art solution for encryption
and securely storing/retrieving the sensitive information
you need to properly operate your Fastly services.

Secret Store

Pub/Sub

A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge

Fanout

Ready to migrate to Fastly?

We can custom tailor a migration package for your specific needs such as rearchitecting existing configurations, without taxing your resources to get it done. Or choose from one of our onboarding packages to make it even easier for you and your team. 

Check out our best-in-class professional services.

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

291 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

