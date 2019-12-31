Aligning Cloudflare to Fastly products and features
Fastly migration services are truly a cut above the rest and set the industry standard for making migrating easy. Our team of technical experts is equipped to handle any migration scenario, even the most complex custom configurations from your current CDN vendor. Here’s a table to help you determine what Fastly products or features are equivalent to your products and features.
Delivery
Cloudflare
Description
Fastly
Cloudflare dashboard
The web interface where you create services and configurations.
CDN
Cache stores data so that future requests for that data can be served faster.
CDN
Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.
Live Stream
Deliver live video over common HTTP streaming formats, including Apple’s HLS and MPEG-DASH. And with built-in elasticity, it can scale to accommodate the largest audiences.
Purge cache
An HTTP Purge method that is sent to the CDN Service whenever an application changes or deletes data in its database.
Cache Key Rewrite
Fastly's CDN Service delivers dynamic HTTP-based file content.
Basic CDN
You can designate a Fastly point of presence (POP) to serve as a shield for your origin servers, thus enabling increased cache hit rates for your Fastly services and potentially protecting your origin servers from unexpected spikes in requests for content.
Origin Cache Control
Fastly's request collapsing feature groups those requests and fulfills them together when it receives the refreshed content from your origin.
Load Balancing
Define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.
Argo Smart Routing
Fastly can automatically detect and, in real time, route around transient connection problems that occur when fetching content from your origin servers or when delivering content to end users from Fastly's Edge Cloud.
Images
Enhance image-heavy sites' page load speeds with optimized images, transformed at the edge.
Network Interconnect
Fastly allows you to connect on your terms, from your origin via the internet or directly with your cloud provider, private network, or internet exchange point.
Analytics
Granular origin to edge visibility
Analytics
Monitor domain level metrics
Logs
Real-time logging that can be connected to 30+ logging endpoints.
Security
Cloudflare
Description
Fastly
WAF
Web application firewall
Rate
Rate counters allow you to count requests by individual client and penalty boxes allow you to penalize clients for exceeding rate limits you set.
Layer 7 DDoS Protection
Visibility and mitigation of multi-layer DDoS attacks
SSL/TLS
Manage certificates and keys for TLS
Compute
Cloudflare
Description
Fastly
Workers
Serverless execution environment -
Wrangler CLI
An open-source command line tool for
EdgeKV
Durable storage of key/value data that is readable
Durable Objects
Durable, globally consistent key-value stores for environment variables
Workers Secrets
Provide a state-of-art solution for encryption
Pub/Sub
A Pub/Sub real-time message broker at the edge
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).